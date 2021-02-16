Stratasys launches carbon fiber material, aims for wider adoption

Stratasys said it is launching carbon fiber material for its F123 Series 3D for the first time.

Carbon fiber materials have been previously reserved for the industrial-strength Stratasys FMD 3D printers for the manufacturing of jibs, fixtures and tooling.

By bringing carbon fiber to the F123 Series printers, via FDM ABS-CF10 material, Stratasys will bring the material to more end users of the F170, F270 and F370 3D printers.

ABS is an acronym for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, a popular thermoplastic for 3D printing. ABS is known for being sturdy, able to handle high heat and resist wear at a low costs. Stratasys recently acquired Origin for $100 million to bolster its materials ecosystem.

According to Stratasys, carbon fiber material is an alternative to metal parts. FDM ABS-CF10 includes 10% chopped carbon fiber, has 15% more strength than standard ABS and is lighter than metal. Stratasys estimates that the additive manufacturing market for polymer jibs and fixtures is expected to be almost a $600 million market by 2023.

The material will be available April 2021.

Material innovations are among the ways that additive manufacturing will scale.

