Cat S62 Pro unveiled: A flagship rugged phone with an advanced thermal camera

Bullitt Group, which builds Cat-branded rugged smartphones, has launched a new flagship device -- the Cat S62 Pro. Described as 'the ultimate work phone', the Android 10-based S62 Pro is the third generation in the S6x series, and succeeds the well-received 2018 Cat S61.
"The S62 Pro is best-in-class in every dimension, whether we're talking design, ruggedness or technology," claimed Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group at the online launch event. It's certainly a sleeker, slightly lighter device than its predecessor, with excellent rugged credentials, a more powerful chipset, more RAM and storage, and an improved FLIR thermal imaging camera.
However, the 5.7-inch S62 Pro, which costs €649/£599/$749, also drops two sensors that were present on the 5.2-inch S61: a laser-assisted distance measuring tool and an indoor air quality monitor.
Here's a detailed specs comparison between the new S62 Pro and the S61:
Cat S62 Pro
Cat S61
Display
5.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2160) 18:9 TFT LCD, wet finger/glove-on working technology
5.2-inch FHD (1080 x 1920) IPS, auto switch support and wet-finger/glove-on working technology
Dimensions
158.5 x 76.7 x 11.9mm
163 x 78 x 13mm
Weight
248g
250g
Rugged certifications
IP68, MIL-STD 810H, drop-tested up to 1.8m (6ft) onto steel
IP69 & IP69K, MIL-STD 810G, drop-tested up to 1.8m (6ft) onto concrete
Operating system
Android 10
Android 8 (Oreo)
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (2.0GHz)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (2.2GHz)
RAM
6GB
4GB
Internal storage
128GB
64GB
External storage
MicroSD
MicroSD
Rear cameras
12MP Sony IMX363 (F/1.8), FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal camera
16MP, FLIR Lepton thermal imaging camera
Front cameras
8MP
8MP
Speaker(s)
mono
mono
3.5mm audio jack
no
yes
USB-C
yes
yes
4G LTE bands
1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40
1/2/3/5/7/8/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41 (EU/ROW) | 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/25/26/28/29/66 (Americas)
Wi-fi
802.11ac
802.11ac
Bluetooth
5
5
Infrared port
no
no
NFC
yes
yes
GPS
GPS, AGPS, Glonass, BeiDou (variant dependant), Galileo
GPS, Glonass, BeiDou (variant dependant), Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS
Sensors
proximity, ambient light, compass, gyroscope, thermal
accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, compass, gyroscope, barometer, thermal, indoor air quality (humidity & temperature), laser-assisted distance measurement
FM radio
yes
yes
Programmable shortcut key
yes
yes
Fingerprint reader
yes
no
Battery
4000mAh
4500mAh
Fast charging
yes
Quick Charge 4
Wireless charging
no
no
Price
£599 / $749
£649 / $729
The S62 Pro's key feature is its thermal imaging camera, which is based on the FLIR Lepton 3.5 module. With this, users can locate hot or cold spots around the house, examine the thermal signatures of appliances, or look for wildlife within a 30m range, among other things.
The Lepton 3.5 camera can measure temperatures between -20°C and 400°C, has a horizontal field of view of 57 degrees, and uses multi-spectral dynamic imaging (MSX) to overlay visible output on the thermal image (this can now be dialled up and down). A new alpha-blending feature combines thermal and visible detail on the same image, and you can now add notes directly to your images -- identifying a particular radiator or other piece of equipment during a site survey, for example.
The Lepton 3.5 sensor delivers a four-fold improvement in thermal resolution, Cunningham said: "We're moving from a resolution of about 5,000 pixels on the S61 to almost 20,000 on the S62 Pro. Pixels are also smaller, which gives you greater definition when you're looking at the images," he added.
The Cat S62 Pro supports Android Enterprise features, including Zero-touch provisioning, and has been tested for enrolment and policy provisioning with leading EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) solutions. It comes with a two year warranty and security updates for three years.
Look out for a full review of the Cat S62 Pro in the coming weeks.
