Cat S62 Pro unveiled: A flagship rugged phone with an advanced thermal camera

The new Cat S62 Pro is sleeker than its predecessor, with updated specifications including a more powerful platform and a high-resolution thermal imaging camera.

cat-s62-pro-header.jpg

The Cat S62 Pro.

 Image: Cat phones

Bullitt Group, which builds Cat-branded rugged smartphones, has launched a new flagship device -- the Cat S62 Pro. Described as 'the ultimate work phone', the Android 10-based S62 Pro is the third generation in the S6x series, and succeeds the well-received 2018 Cat S61.

"The S62 Pro is best-in-class in every dimension, whether we're talking design, ruggedness or technology," claimed Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group at the online launch event. It's certainly a sleeker, slightly lighter device than its predecessor, with excellent rugged credentials, a more powerful chipset, more RAM and storage, and an improved FLIR thermal imaging camera.

However, the 5.7-inch S62 Pro, which costs €649/£599/$749, also drops two sensors that were present on the 5.2-inch S61: a laser-assisted distance measuring tool and an indoor air quality monitor.

Here's a detailed specs comparison between the new S62 Pro and the S61:

Cat S62 Pro

Cat S61

Display

5.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2160) 18:9 TFT LCD, wet finger/glove-on working technology  

5.2-inch FHD (1080 x 1920) IPS, auto switch support and wet-finger/glove-on working technology  

Dimensions

158.5 x 76.7 x 11.9mm  

163 x 78 x 13mm  

Weight 

248g

250g

Rugged certifications

IP68, MIL-STD 810H, drop-tested up to 1.8m (6ft) onto steel  

IP69 & IP69K, MIL-STD 810G, drop-tested up to 1.8m (6ft) onto concrete  

Operating system  

Android 10  

Android 8 (Oreo)  

Chipset  

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (2.0GHz)  

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (2.2GHz)  

RAM

6GB

4GB

Internal storage

128GB

64GB

External storage

MicroSD

MicroSD  

Rear cameras  

12MP Sony IMX363 (F/1.8), FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal camera  

16MP, FLIR Lepton thermal imaging camera  

Front cameras  

8MP

8MP

Speaker(s) 

mono

mono

3.5mm audio jack  

no

yes

USB-C

yes

yes

4G LTE bands  

1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40

1/2/3/5/7/8/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41 (EU/ROW) | 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/25/26/28/29/66 (Americas) 

Wi-fi  

802.11ac

802.11ac  

Bluetooth

5

5

Infrared port

no

no

NFC

yes

yes

GPS

GPS, AGPS, Glonass, BeiDou (variant dependant), Galileo  

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou (variant dependant), Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS  

Sensors

proximity, ambient light, compass, gyroscope, thermal  

accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, compass, gyroscope, barometer, thermal, indoor air quality (humidity & temperature), laser-assisted distance measurement  

FM radio

yes

yes

Programmable shortcut key  

yes

yes

Fingerprint reader  

yes

no

Battery

4000mAh

4500mAh

Fast charging

yes

Quick Charge 4

Wireless charging

no

no

Price

£599 / $749  

£649 / $729

cat-s62-pro-thermal.jpg

Thermal imaging on the Cat S62 Pro gets a 4x improvement in resolution compared to the Cat S61.

 Image: Cat phones

The S62 Pro's key feature is its thermal imaging camera, which is based on the FLIR Lepton 3.5 module. With this, users can locate hot or cold spots around the house, examine the thermal signatures of appliances, or look for wildlife within a 30m range, among other things. 

The Lepton 3.5 camera can measure temperatures between -20°C and 400°C, has a horizontal field of view of 57 degrees, and uses multi-spectral dynamic imaging (MSX) to overlay visible output on the thermal image (this can now be dialled up and down). A new alpha-blending feature combines thermal and visible detail on the same image, and you can now add notes directly to your images -- identifying a particular radiator or other piece of equipment during a site survey, for example.

The Lepton 3.5 sensor delivers a four-fold improvement in thermal resolution, Cunningham said: "We're moving from a resolution of about 5,000 pixels on the S61 to almost 20,000 on the S62 Pro. Pixels are also smaller, which gives you greater definition when you're looking at the images," he added.

The Cat S62 Pro supports Android Enterprise features, including Zero-touch provisioning, and has been tested for enrolment and policy provisioning with leading EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) solutions. It comes with a two year warranty and security updates for three years.

Look out for a full review of the Cat S62 Pro in the coming weeks.

RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

Cat S61 Android smartphone review: Taking the smartphone as a tool to the next level

Cat S42 review: Rugged and enterprise-ready, with great battery life but sluggish performance

Cat S52 review: A mid-range rugged smartphone in consumer disguise

CES 2020: Cat S32 offers ruggedness at an affordable price  

Best tough phones of 2019: Rugged, waterproof, and shockproof smartphones  

Related Topics:

Mobility iPhone iOS Hardware Reviews

More from Charles McLellan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3