CES 2022: Eve announces HomeKit Outdoor Cam, MotionBlinds for HomeKit now available to order

The 2022 installment of the Consumer Electronics Show is this week, and the announcements are already starting. Eve is a company that makes several smart home products that support Apple's HomeKit platform. More recently it has been refreshing its lineup to include support for Matter's Thread protocol, and it has a couple of announcements to kick off CES 2022.

The company's MotionBlinds for HomeKit are now available to purchase globally. However, it looks like the landing page to find a Coulisse reseller isn't quite live yet. (Mondays, am I right?) You can keep checking motionblinds.com/eve or selectblinds.com in the US for more availability info. Pricing starts at $332.50 on Select Blinds with the current promotion.

The blinds integrate with Apple's HomeKit platform allowing you to use Siri to control the blinds. There's a rechargeable battery-powered motor via a USB-C port, which is sure to be a hassle and something you ultimately forget to charge. Outside of that, the blinds sound like a welcome addition to Eve's HomeKit offering.

Eve's second announcement is something I've been personally wanting from any company -- an outdoor camera with a floodlight that integrates with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video offering. The Eve Outdoor Cam is exactly that, and it launches on April 5 for $250.

The camera records 1080p video with a 157-degree field of view, has infrared night vision, IP55 rating for water/dust resistance, and has two-way communication thanks to a built-in speaker and microphone.

Apple's HomeKit Secure Video platform requires an iCloud+ plan that starts at $0.99 a month for a single camera (in addition to iCloud storage and other features). When active, all recorded footage is encrypted and stored in your iCloud account. You'll also get notifications when a person, animal, vehicle or package is detected within the camera's field of view.

There isn't a landing page for the camera on Eve's website, but you can read more about the company's CES announcements here.