Best CES 2022 tech gadgets you can buy right now

CES 2022 is nearing an end, but the barrage of tech announcements the past three days has been enough to keep any enthusiast satisfied. That satisfaction, however, is often short-lived. We've seen companies like BMW and Samsung boast about next-gen displays, Google and Amazon exclaim about ambient computing in cars, but there's one thing that these announcements share: Launch dates in the unforeseeable future. Fortunately, there's still a shelf of new and innovative tech that will please any electronic-craving sweet tooth. See below for the best gadgets that are available to order today.

AnkerWork B600 All-in-One Video Bar Lights, camera, (microphone) action Anker The pandemic has shown no end in sight and working from home seems to be a lifestyle that's here to stay. That's why Anker, a China-based company that's notorious for its battery and charging technology, is venturing into the home office space with the B600 Video Bar. It's a beefy all-in-one videoconferencing accessory that's equipped with a 2K camera sensor, an arrangement of speakers, four microphones, and even a built-in light bar. This Zoom hack of a product is staged to sell for $219.99, but Anker is currently offering early bird pricing of $184.99 ($35 off).

JLab Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds The most natural-looking earbuds JLab The wireless earbuds market continues to boom and, with it, a rather refreshing take by the folks at JLab. In partnership with ORLY Color Labs, the Go Air Tones are $20 earbuds that come in shades of human skin tones. At least one of those two features probably has your attention. While affordable, these true wireless earbuds provide up to 32 hours of Bluetooth playtime, touch sensors to play and pause, and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. While you can't expect the same audio quality as the best, for $20, you can't go wrong with tech that blends as seamlessly to the real world as these.

HP Omen 45L Prebuilt Gaming PC An exceptional prebuilt PC in a world of GPU shortages HP For the DIY, "PC master race" users out there, we can all agree that the GPU crisis is real. While it's always a rewarding experience to build a desktop of your own, sometimes, a pre-built PC is your only ride to maneuver through the GPU madness. This CES, HP introduced the Omen 45L, which offers a fantastic computational package for a rather fair price. It starts at $1,899.99 and comes with internals that include an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (customizable up to a 3090), an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 16GB of HyperX memory, and a unique Cryo Chamber cooling system that pulls in cold air and churns out the heat.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus A step closer to a true smartwatch Garmin ZDNet's Matthew Miller recently reviewed Garmin's new Venu 2 Plus sports watch, which debuted at CES this week. Building on the successes of the Venu 2, the Venu 2 Plus adds phone call and voice assistant support, and features a new AMOLED display that gives off an excellent vibrancy when used outdoors. The watch isn't cheap, ringing in at $449.99, but comes with a heap of reliable fitness features, and software tricks typically found on high-end smartwatches.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Stylish sport watch that costs less than it looks Garmin If the Venu 2 Plus' $449 price tag is a little hard to swallow, check our Garmin's Vivomove Sport. It's priced at just $179.99 but looks and feels much more premium. The watch sports a 40mm AMOLED display and a slew of well-being features like heart rate and stress monitoring, hydration logging, sleep tracking, and even health features for women. The Vivomove Sport's hardware design cannot be understated and makes for a stellar timepiece even if you're not sporty in nature.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector A smart, 180-degree swivel projector Samsung This CES, Samsung introduced the Freestyle, a mini projector that can rotate 180 degrees for flexible viewing angles and covers up to 100 inches diagonal. It packs some nifty software features like Smart Calibration, which adjusts the color temperature of the projector to accommodate non-white walls, and built-in Samsung Smart TV for on-demand streaming services. The Freestyle ships by February 2 but if you pre-order between now through January 23, Samsung will bundle in a free case ($60 value) while supplies last.

