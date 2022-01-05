CES 2022: Samsung wants to replace all your gaming and productivity monitors with one massive display

Samsung's CES 2022 lineup was shown off a bit early this year, including a new entry in its Smart Monitor range, a creative-focused display in two sizes, and a super high-end gaming screen in the growing Odyssey Neo line. But, the company saved its most unusual reveal for last.

Codenamed the Odyssey Ark, this 55-inch, 16:9, deeply curved display provides a massive 4K resolution screen that is specifically designed to wrap around the user for an immersive experience, whether they're gaming or working on spreadsheets. Samsung clearly hopes the single unit can replace double or even triple-monitor setups by using its huge amount of screen real estate to take advantage of its new "Multiview" options. This user-customizable mode can simulate multiple smaller displays across the single screen, with each virtual monitor being sized specifically to suit the program or game you're currently running.

Further supporting the flexibility at the center of the Ark's design is the included HAS (Height Adjustable Stand). Despite the dimensions of the screen, larger than many living room TVs, the HAS promises to provide "optimal comfort" by supporting a "cockpit-style" vertical orientation or a more standard landscape, or horizontal, layout. The inclusion of such a flexible stand is good news considering that the Ark would likely crush most currently available monitor arms.

Samsung

If you're thinking the setup and control or the Ark sounds a little too complicated for the few tiny buttons one usually finds at the bottom of your monitor, you'd be right. Samsung's early look revealed that the Ark will come with a wireless controller (seen above) that will let you use its built-in dial to control the display's interface as well as its built-in lighting.

Samsung remained cagey on pricing, but all indicators point to an MSRP well into the four-digit category. Even without its new Multiview features and the beefy stand required to let you twirl what is essentially a 55-inch television, the display itself is even larger than Samsung's $2,500 Odyssey Neo G9's stately 49 inches. You'll have to wait until Samsung reveals additional details and release date information on the Ark later this year before you have any chance of figuring out how to justify this to play Minecraft on.