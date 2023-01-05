CES 2023: LG Display launches new OLED panels with top brightness of 2,100 nits

Image: LG Display

LG Display on Thursday unveiled its latest OLED panels for TVs and monitors at CES 2023. These OLED panels, called the third generation by the company, have a maximum luminance, or brightness, of 2,100 nits, which is 60% higher than its previous premium OLED panels, the South Korean display panel maker said.

The third-generation OLED panels also have their viewing angle improved by 30% for up to 160 degrees and power efficiency by 22%. LG Display said it used ultra-small lens, or micro lens array, and a new algorithm to reach these feats.

The company said it was referring to this package of technologies as META Technology, though it didn't explain what the letters stand for.

In conventional OLED panels, some of the light emitted from the organic material is reflected within the panel and couldn't get out.

LG Display said, for its 77-inch panel, it used 42.4 billion micro lenses that are placed in bump patterns. The organic materials were deposited on top of this. These lenses would minimize the amount of light being reflected internally and help them get out of the panel, thereby increasing the brightness than before.

The brightness of a display panel is important as it allows the TV screen that uses them to be clearly visible in more settings.

Though LG Display didn't confirm this, these panels are likely being used by LG Electronics for their premium OLED TV lineup announced a day earlier in Las Vegas. Sony buys the bulk of the OLED panels it uses for TVs from LG Display as well and are expected to use them.

The display panel maker said it will apply META Technology on 4K 55-, 65-, and 77-inch panels as well as 8K 77- and 88-inch panels first, then all its OLED panels.

Last year's second-generation OLED panels launched by the company had a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. It used deuterium in the organic materials to make them more durable, allowing LG Display to set the brightness higher.