LG announces new C, G, and Z OLED TV lineups at CES 2023

If you're following CES 2023 this year, chances are you already know that all the big players are there to announce software and hardware for the new year. During CES, LG unveiled its latest lineup of TVs for 2023, and they're sure to please fans of OLED panels.
Also: CES 2023 tech to watch: EVs, the metaverse, NFTs, and more
Included in the lineup drop are new models for many of its OLED TV series, including the Z3, G3, and C3 OLED TV series. The upgraded models feature improved panel technology to bring not only brighter color into your home but also improved color accuracy and clarity for a precise picture thanks to an improved AI Picture Pro.
In addition to the brighter settings and increased performance, the new lineup will introduce the new a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip into the TVs. Working with AI Picture Pro, the processor chip uses AI-assisted Deep Learning to enhance your viewing experience.
The 2023 models also feature a newly redesigned user interface with LG's webOS that offers Quick Cards to easily access favorite content. For gamers, all models feature 4K 120Hz refresh rates for top-quality gaming. They also come equipped with Nvidia G-Sync, Freesync Premium, and relay a 0.1 millisecond response time.
While no pre-order date and price point has been announced for any of these panels, you can expect to be able to add this to your home in the next couple of months. If you want to check out last year's models, you can still get the C2, G2, and Z2 lines right now -- and you can expect some great deals and sales in the coming weeks as LG clears out its stock.
And if you're looking for more announcements from CES, keep checking back, as we'll be covering the latest announcements from the tech conference this week.