CFOs see COVID-19, novel coronavirus financial hit ahead, but optimistic about recovery, says PwC

The findings are a notable marker as the novel coronavirus pandemic hits businesses, disrupts supply chains and forces remote work and telecommuting as well as office closures.

The coronavirus could make remote work the norm, what businesses need to know The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak could be the catalyst for a dramatic increase in telecommuting. Enterprises should prepare for an increase in remote work and the long-term effects on marketing budgets, corporate travel, and commercial real estate values.

From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19.

The majority of chief financial officers expect the COVID-19 pandemic to hit their businesses, cut into revenue and profit and spur a recession, according to a survey by PwC.

PwC's survey polled 50 finance leaders from the US and Mexico between March 9 and March 11. The findings are a notable marker as the novel coronavirus pandemic hits businesses, disrupts supply chains and forces remote work and telecommuting as well as office closures. PwC said it will track COVID-19 finance sentiment every two weeks.

IT spending estimates have already been cut. On the bright side, 90% of CFOs are optimistic they can return to normal business operations quickly if the pandemic stops soon. 

The high-level findings include:

  • All of the finance experts say their business is experiencing some novel coronavirus impact and 54% of respondents said there is the potential for a significant impact.
  • 58% of CFOs expect a decrease in revenue and/or profits.
  • 80% of respondents cite a global recession as one of their top three concerns with 48% citing a decrease in consumer confidence and consumption followed by financial impact and employee productivity.
  • 34% say the impact has been limited to specific regions.
  • 86% of finance leaders say they are considering financial actions due to COVID-19.
  • 30% are considering supply chain changes.
