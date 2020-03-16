CFOs see COVID-19, novel coronavirus financial hit ahead, but optimistic about recovery, says PwC

The coronavirus could make remote work the norm, what businesses need to know The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak could be the catalyst for a dramatic increase in telecommuting. Enterprises should prepare for an increase in remote work and the long-term effects on marketing budgets, corporate travel, and commercial real estate values.

The majority of chief financial officers expect the COVID-19 pandemic to hit their businesses, cut into revenue and profit and spur a recession, according to a survey by PwC.

PwC's survey polled 50 finance leaders from the US and Mexico between March 9 and March 11. The findings are a notable marker as the novel coronavirus pandemic hits businesses, disrupts supply chains and forces remote work and telecommuting as well as office closures. PwC said it will track COVID-19 finance sentiment every two weeks.

IT spending estimates have already been cut. On the bright side, 90% of CFOs are optimistic they can return to normal business operations quickly if the pandemic stops soon.

The high-level findings include:

All of the finance experts say their business is experiencing some novel coronavirus impact and 54% of respondents said there is the potential for a significant impact.

58% of CFOs expect a decrease in revenue and/or profits.

80% of respondents cite a global recession as one of their top three concerns with 48% citing a decrease in consumer confidence and consumption followed by financial impact and employee productivity.

34% say the impact has been limited to specific regions.

86% of finance leaders say they are considering financial actions due to COVID-19.

30% are considering supply chain changes.

