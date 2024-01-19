ChatGPT goes to college: OpenAI finds its first higher education partner

Getty Images/Tara Moore

Since ChatGPT first launched, a major concern has been how it will impact education systems, with many schools choosing to ban the tech entirely. Now, a year and a half after the AI tool's launch, one institution of higher education has agreed to partner with OpenAI.

On Friday, Arizona State University (ASU) announced its collaboration with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT Enterprise in its institution with the goal of enhancing student learning and outcomes.

"ASU recognizes that augmented and artificial intelligence systems are here to stay, and we are optimistic about their ability to become incredible tools that help students to learn, learn more quickly, and understand subjects more thoroughly," said ASU president Michael M. Crow.

Beginning in February, the university will invite ASU faculty and staff members to submit innovative uses of ChatGPT.

The three areas of concentration that the school is using to gauge the effective implementation of ChatGPT include "enhancing student success, forging new avenues for innovative research, and streamlining organizational processes," according to the ASU.

"By providing access to advanced AI capabilities, these tools are leveling the playing field, allowing individuals and organizations -- regardless of size or resources -- to harness the power of AI for creative and innovative endeavors," said ASU chief information officer Lev Gonick.

To quell concerns about the potential privacy and security breaches involved when using generative AI models, ASU noted that ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to provide enterprise-grade security to safeguard user data and protect against digital threats.

This collaboration is noteworthy not only for being the first time a higher education institution has worked with ChatGPT but also because ASU's implementation and results could set a precedent for other institutions.