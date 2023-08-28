OpenAI finally introduces a business version of ChatGPT

Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

No one would have guessed in October 2022 that artificial intelligence (AI) would shortly revolutionize the world. Then, on November 30, 2022, OpenAI launched ChatGPT and everything changed. Now, AI is everywhere. The next major step was when ChatGPT would shift from a largely free experimental service to a commercial one. That day is today.

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a new and improved version of its popular AI chatbot. This enterprise-grade version boasts enhanced security, privacy, and a range of powerful features tailored for businesses.

And what exactly will you get from ChatGPT Enterprise?

Enterprise-grade security and privacy. OpenAI says that businesses will have full control over their data without training on business-specific conversations. All interactions are encrypted, and the platform is System and Organization Controls, (SOC) 2 compliant. This is a Certified Public Accountants (CPA) privacy standard. However, you should note that if you use the free or Plus versions of ChatGPT, your queries may be used to train OpenAI.

In addition, with Enterprise, all your conversations will be encrypted in transit, with Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2+ and at rest with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256. The ChatGPT new admin console also enables you to manage your team members with domain verification, Single Sign-on (SSO), and usage reporting.

ChatGPT Enterprise offers faster response times -- up to twice as fast as before. It can also process longer inputs and files of up to 32K tokens. In practice, this means you can enter queries up to four times larger than before. It also removes all usage caps. And, of course, it uses the latest large language model (LLM), GPT-4.

This Enterprise edition also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis tools. If you want to build applications around ChatGPT, which you almost certainly do, it also comes with shareable chat templates. You can use these to build common workflows for your companies. For more advanced users with programmers, you also get free credits to use OpenAI's Application Programming Interfaces (API) to write your own custom AI programs.

Since its inception just nine months ago, ChatGPT has seen rapid adoption, with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies integrating it into their operations, according to OpenAI. The new enterprise version aims to meet the growing demand for a secure and efficient AI assistant in the workplace, and, needless to say, to make a profit.

After all, even with its hundreds of millions of users and a limited commercial release, ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI needs to start making returns to its substantial investors. Microsoft, for example, has invested $10 billion in OpenAI. And, in April, OpenAI closed a $300 million share sale, with investments from Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

Will companies invest in it? It seems likely. According to OpenAI, companies such as The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier are already using "ChatGPT to craft clearer communications, accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions, assist with creative work, and much more."

OpenAI isn't releasing any pricing. While the service is available today, you must talk to a sales representative to get the price for your company. Will you be subscribing? Let us know if you'll use it and how much you pay. We're all curious. This is one question ChatGPT won't answer!