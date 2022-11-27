'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Laptops are a lot cooler than they used to be, but if you push them hard doing heavyweight tasks like gaming or video editing, or sometimes even when backing up, they can still get toasty warm.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
If the laptop is on a desk, this heat could be shortening the life of the laptop. If it's on your lap, well, let's just say that things can get awfully uncomfortable.
You need a laptop cooler.
There are two things that people want from a good laptop cooler -- it needs to actually cool the laptop, and it shouldn't be deafening when they are working (some are truly awful to be near when working!).
Here are two quality laptop coolers that you can pick up for less in the Cyber Monday sales. One is perfect for general use, the other for gamers or those looking for something colorful and stylish!
Also: The 41 best early Cyber Monday deals at Walmart