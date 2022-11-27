/>
Chill your laptop: Laptop cooler Cyber Monday deals

If your laptop is running crazy hot, then a laptop cooler can help prolong its life -- and your comfort, if it happens to be running on your lap. Don't miss these Cyber Monday deals in 2022.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Laptop cooler Cyber Monday deals 2022

Amazon

Laptops are a lot cooler than they used to be, but if you push them hard doing heavyweight tasks like gaming or video editing, or sometimes even when backing up, they can still get toasty warm.

If the laptop is on a desk, this heat could be shortening the life of the laptop. If it's on your lap, well, let's just say that things can get awfully uncomfortable.

You need a laptop cooler.

There are two things that people want from a good laptop cooler -- it needs to actually cool the laptop, and it shouldn't be deafening when they are working (some are truly awful to be near when working!).

Here are two quality laptop coolers that you can pick up for less in the Cyber Monday sales. One is perfect for general use, the other for gamers or those looking for something colorful and stylish!

havit HV-F2056 15.6-17-inch laptop cooler pad highlights

  • Slim, portable, and lightweight 
  • Doubles as a handy ergonomic stand with two adjustable height settings
  • Three ultra-quiet fans 
  • Built-in dual-USB hub 

Also: The 41 best early Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Ice Coorel 15-17.3-inch RGB gaming laptop cooling pad highlights

  • Six high-speed silent turbo fans provide excellent cooling 
  • Ergonomic stand and 6-level adjustable height setting 
  • LCD screen, for fan speed and RGB light control
  • RGB light strip surrounding the laptop cooler offers a visually stunning display of colors and effects
  • Dual USB 2.0 ports and power switch design
