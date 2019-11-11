Chrome OS 78, LG G8X Dual Screen, Apple Watch arrives, and Fold leaves (MobileTechRoundup show #486)

Since our last podcast, Matt attended his first Samsung Developer Conference, Kevin bought another Apple Watch, and Google released an update for Chrome OS.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Glimpse of the smartphone world beyond glass slabs The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a major step forward in smartphone innovation and contrasts with today's typical glass sandwiches. ZDNet's Matt Miller has had a chance to test out the phone himself, and although it may not be perfect, it's clearly improved over the Fold Samsung released in April. Read more: https://zd.net/331a0Ol

If you have been following my coverage of the Galaxy Fold on ZDNet, then you may be surprised to hear what happened to the Fold in MobileTechRoundup show #486 while Kevin also reveals a change in his primary smartphone.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet

Running time: 85 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 98MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3