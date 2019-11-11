Chrome OS 78, LG G8X Dual Screen, Apple Watch arrives, and Fold leaves (MobileTechRoundup show #486)

If you have been following my coverage of the Galaxy Fold on ZDNet, then you may be surprised to hear what happened to the Fold in MobileTechRoundup show #486 while Kevin also reveals a change in his primary smartphone.
- LG G8X ThinQ dual screen device impresses
- What?! Matt sold his Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Tab S6 keyboard suffers the same issue as Pixel Slate
- Read about an Android user who tried the Apple Watch for a month — it's now the only smartwatch he'll recommend
- Kevin bought the Apple Watch…. again.
- Related: iPhone Buyers in U.S. More Than Twice as Likely to Own a Smartwatch as Android Buyers
- Matt bought new AirPods Pro and Echo Buds. One may be returned.
- Samsung Developer Conference thoughts
- Chrome OS software support dates extended for more than 130 Chromebooks
- Chrome OS 78 arrives: Here's what you need to know
- Pixel Slate deal at $529.99 makes it cheaper than Pixelbook Go
Running time: 85 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 98MB)
