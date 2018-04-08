Chrome OS tablet, OnePlus 6 confirmed, and Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad (MobileTechRoundup #428)

We are past the frenzy of mobile phone announcements, but that just means Kevin and I can now purchase and further test mobile devices as they launch. In MobileTechRoundup show #428 we started with a new iPad discussion that after the show has me doubting my purchase.
- How's that new iPad working for Matt?
- New Spotify hardware for cars coming on April 24?
- Basic OnePlus 6 specs confirmed by company
- Essential PH-1 now has Android 8.1 Oreo
- Huawei P20 Pro: It's all about that camera
- Here's another way to make a full screen phone
- Mid-range Pixel phone for India?
- Finally: A Chrome OS tablet!
- Google Voice WiFi calling in beta
- Who wants a $1,000 "blockchain" phone?
Running time: 69 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 78MB)
