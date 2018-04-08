Chrome OS tablet, OnePlus 6 confirmed, and Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad (MobileTechRoundup #428)

We are past the frenzy of mobile phone announcements, but that just means Kevin and I can now purchase and further test mobile devices as they launch. In MobileTechRoundup show #428 we started with a new iPad discussion that after the show has me doubting my purchase.

Image: ZDNet

How's that new iPad working for Matt?

New Spotify hardware for cars coming on April 24?

Basic OnePlus 6 specs confirmed by company

Essential PH-1 now has Android 8.1 Oreo

Huawei P20 Pro: It's all about that camera

Here's another way to make a full screen phone

Mid-range Pixel phone for India?

Finally: A Chrome OS tablet!

Google Voice WiFi calling in beta

Who wants a $1,000 "blockchain" phone?

Running time: 69 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 78MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)