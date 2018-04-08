Chrome OS tablet, OnePlus 6 confirmed, and Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad (MobileTechRoundup #428)

Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad with Apple Pencil support is available and Matt picked one up while Kevin is excited about the first Google Chrome OS tablet from Acer.

We are past the frenzy of mobile phone announcements, but that just means Kevin and I can now purchase and further test mobile devices as they launch. In MobileTechRoundup show #428 we started with a new iPad discussion that after the show has me doubting my purchase.

  • How's that new iPad working for Matt?
  • New Spotify hardware for cars coming on April 24?
  • Basic OnePlus 6 specs confirmed by company
  • Essential PH-1 now has Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Huawei P20 Pro: It's all about that camera
  • Here's another way to make a full screen phone
  • Mid-range Pixel phone for India?
  • Finally: A Chrome OS tablet!
  • Google Voice WiFi calling in beta
  • Who wants a $1,000 "blockchain" phone?

Running time: 69 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 78MB)

