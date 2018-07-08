Chromebook X2, BB KEY2, iOS 12 beta, Samsung WearOS (MobileTechRoundup show #438)

Kevin is testing out the new HP Chromebook and a BlackBerry KEY2 while we both are just getting started with the iOS 12 public beta.

Another week has passed and there are still plenty of things to chat about in the mobile space. Kevin just bought something yesterday that we covered on MobileTechRoundup show #438.

  • Kevin gives the BlackBerry Key2 a try
  • BBM: Good for families? Maybe...
  • More iPhone predictions on cost, color and size
  • iOS 12 beta and the new Shortcuts
  • Microsoft Andromeda... might not happen after all
  • HP Chromebook X2 in the house. So far, lots to like!
  • Samsung's next smartwatch looks like it will run wearOS
  • HTC sales tank: Estimate is just 2M unit sales in 2018

Running time: 63 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 73MB)

