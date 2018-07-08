Chromebook X2, BB KEY2, iOS 12 beta, Samsung WearOS (MobileTechRoundup show #438)

Another week has passed and there are still plenty of things to chat about in the mobile space. Kevin just bought something yesterday that we covered on MobileTechRoundup show #438.

Kevin gives the BlackBerry Key2 a try

BBM: Good for families? Maybe...

More iPhone predictions on cost, color and size

iOS 12 beta and the new Shortcuts

Microsoft Andromeda... might not happen after all

HP Chromebook X2 in the house. So far, lots to like!

Samsung's next smartwatch looks like it will run wearOS

HTC sales tank: Estimate is just 2M unit sales in 2018

Running time: 63 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 73MB)

