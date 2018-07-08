Chromebook X2, BB KEY2, iOS 12 beta, Samsung WearOS (MobileTechRoundup show #438)

Another week has passed and there are still plenty of things to chat about in the mobile space. Kevin just bought something yesterday that we covered on MobileTechRoundup show #438.
- Kevin gives the BlackBerry Key2 a try
- BBM: Good for families? Maybe...
- More iPhone predictions on cost, color and size
- iOS 12 beta and the new Shortcuts
- Microsoft Andromeda... might not happen after all
- HP Chromebook X2 in the house. So far, lots to like!
- Samsung's next smartwatch looks like it will run wearOS
- HTC sales tank: Estimate is just 2M unit sales in 2018
Running time: 63 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 73MB)
