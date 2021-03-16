Cisco appoints new VP for Latin America region

Cisco has appointed a new vice president for Latin America as part of a strategy to accelerate the uptake and evolution of the company's networking systems in the region in a context of digital transformation.

The new incumbent is Laércio Albuquerque, who started yesterday (15) in the new role after leading Cisco's operations in Brazil over the last five years. According to the firm, Albuquerque's promotion will see the executive "leading sales in the region and helping customers digitize faster to achieve social and economic impact. The previous VP, Jordi Botifoll, has retired.

According to Cisco, the company is currently searching for a new leader for its Brazilian subsidiary. The company will not appoint an interim country head, but a transition leader in place until a permanent replacement is found. Cisco is not disclosing the name of the temporary leader.

"[Albuquerque] is the right leader for Cisco Latin America. His sharp focus on growth, culture and digital transformation will be fundamental as our clientes and partners move towards resuming their businesses strategies", said Jeff Sharritts, senior Vice President for sales at Cisco Americas.

During his stint as president for the company's Brazilian market, Albuquerque led various initiatives around digital transformation engaging the private sector and governments, as well as projects geared around building local technology skills through the company's Cisco Networking Academy.

Albuquerque's 35-year career prior to Cisco included a number of leadership positions in Brazil and Latin America at CA Technologies, where he worked for two decades.