Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue

As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness.

The power of the watch is found in the CZ Smart YouQ application, which allows individuals to understand and predict fatigue patterns as well as receive tips on how to improve those patterns for a healthier, more alert and rested lifestyle.

Wearers can take a customized Alert Monitor test daily on the CZ Smart YouQ application to determine their awareness. The test itself is a consumer iteration of NASA's Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+), which tests the mental acuity of astronauts.

Then, by utilizing AI built with the IBM Watson Studio workspace, the CZ Smart YouQ software processes the sleep data and Alert Scores to accurately learn a user's chronotype (a person's preferred sleep time and wake time) within seven to 10 days of watch usage, according to Citizen.

"The latest CZ Smart watch is a game-changing product that brings Citizen's legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers' wrists," said Jeffrey Cohen, President at Citizen Watch America.

In addition to a user's chronotype, the watch uses other data such as activity and heart rate to develop personalized Power Fixes, which advise users on specific ways to increase alertness.

The more you utilize the watch, the more CZ Smart YouQ will learn about you, and the more accurate the predictions and tips will become.

Other watch highlights include 24+ hours of battery life and compatibility with Google Fit, Strava, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Alexa, Android and iOS. The YouQ application will only be available on the second generation of the CZ Smart watches, according to Citizen.

The watch will sport different looks based on user preference, ranging from a sport model with silicone, leather, and stainless-steel straps and a casual model with a mesh bracelet, stainless steel link and silicone strap option.

The CZ Smart PQ watch will be available in the US beginning March 2023 and starting at $350. The Citizen website has every model and price already listed on its website.