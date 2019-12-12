Citrix adds intelligent, personalized features to Workspace

Citrix on Thursday announced the general availability of new features for Citrix Workspace, including an intelligent feed and personalized workflows. Workspace is a digital platform that enables users to access their apps, desktops and data from anywhere. The new features are designed to cut back on the "digital noise" that can interfere with productivity, only surfacing for users the business processes that they need.

According to Citrix, a typical worker may use more than a dozen apps to get work done over the course of the day, using multiple apps for one single task. Meanwhile, workers are endlessly interrupted by texts, chats and alerts.

The updates to Workspace are designed to solve those inefficiencies by surfacing relevant information for a more personalized work experience. It also automates processes. For instance, companies can create single-purpose steps to simplify the execution of simple tasks like requesting time off or submitting purchase orders.

Workspace integrates with common applications from SAP, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Workday, Atlassian and others. It also offers more than 100 pre-configured microapps. Last year, Citrix acquired Sapho, a company specializing in microapps for work, to build out its vision for a more personalized, streamlined experience in Workspace.

"At the end of the day, employees want to master their craft," Tim Minahan, Citrix's EVP of Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "With Citrix Workspace, employers can empower them to do so by freeing them from soul sucking tasks so that they can focus on building their skills and engaging work."

