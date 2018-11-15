Citrix buys Sapho, aims to integrate into Workspaces second half of 2019

Citrix said it has acquired Sapho, a company that specializes in micro apps for work. The plan is to integrate Sapho into Citrix Workspace.

Sapho has been steadily updating its employee portal platform as well as integrating with other enterprise apps. Via the acquisition, which according to VentureBeat was for $200 million in cash, Citrix can give Workspace more hooks into enterprise applications.

In a release, Citrix marketing chief Tim Minahan said employee experience will be critical to retaining workers. Sapho will give Citrix's Workspace a way to automate more tasks via its cards.

Sapho integrates with dozens of applications including Salesforce, Workday, Concur and Microsoft's Outlook.

The integration of Sapho into Citrix Workspace will be complete in the second half of 2019, according to the companies. When the integration is complete, a Citrix Workspace user will log in and be presented a personalized work feed via Sapho. Communications, insight about on-going projects and tasks to complete will reside in that feed.