Citrix, ServiceNow beat Q3 expectations

Citrix Systems published its third quarter financial results Wednesday, easily beating market expectations.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $197 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was $732 million, up 6 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $721.89 million.

Subscription revenue increased 37 percent to $112 million, accounting for 15 percent of total revenue.

"Our solid performance this quarter was yet another positive step as we continue to execute on our transformation as a company," CEO David Henshall said in a statement. "Organizations are looking to operate in a multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud world, and Citrix is uniquely positioned to provide the simple, secure, and unified solutions they need to address these challenges."

For the full fiscal 2018 year, Citrix expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.55 to $5.60. It expects net revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion.

ServiceNow also published its third quarter financial results, beating market expectations.

The company posted a non-GAAP net income of $129 million, or 72 cents per share, on non-GAAP revenue of $$676.2 million.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $657.85 million.

ServiceNow currently has more than 5,000 enterprise customers, the company noted. During Q3, it closed 25 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value. ServiceNow has 614 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, representing 37 percent year‑over‑year growth.

"We had a strong third quarter, continuing our global momentum and accelerating our role as a strategic partner enabling digital transformation," CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. "This was our largest federal quarter ever, with the US government representing our biggest deals, and underscoring how digital transformation is becoming both a public and private sector imperative worldwide."

For Q4, the company expects non-GAAP net income of $190 million.

PTC posted its fourth quarter results, with earnings in line with estimates.

The industrial IoT company posted a non-GAAP net income of $53 million or 45 cents per diluted share. GAAP revenue for Q4 was $313 million, while non-GAAP revenue was $322 million.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 44 cents a share on revenue of $321.64 million.

Fourth quarter license and subscription bookings were $149 million, up 4 percent year-over-year.

For the full fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income was $171 million or $1.45 per diluted share. FY 2018 GAAP revenue was $1.242 billion, while non-GAAP revenue was $1.252 billion.

Fiscal 2018 license and subscription bookings were $466 million, up 11 percent year-over-year.

"During the year, we delivered good results in our core CAD and PLM businesses, ThingWorx continued to gain significant traction with both new and expanding customers, and interest in our augmented reality (AR) solutions accelerated," CEO James Heppelmann said in a statement. "We also made important strides in extending our market reach and further differentiating our technology with new strategic partnerships entered into during the year."

F5 Networks also published its fourth quarter results, posting record non-GAAP fourth quarter earnings.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $177 million, or $2.90 per diluted share. Revenue was $562.7 million, up 4.6 percent.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $561.25 million.

For the full fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income was $612.1 million, or $9.87 per diluted share. Revenue was $2.161.4 billion.

For Q1 2019, F5 has set a non-GAAP earnings target of $2.51 to $2.54 per diluted share, as well as a revenue goal of $542 million to $552 million.