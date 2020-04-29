Cloud adoption grows across all sectors in Brazil

Cloud computing adoption in Brazil has grown across all industry sectors and businesses of all sizes in 2019, according to new research.

The findings of the bi-annual survey carried out by the Regional Center for Studies on the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br), the research arm of the Brazilian Network Information Centre (NIC.br), show an evolution include usage when comparing the last edition of the research in 2017 and the numbers from last year.

According to the research, cloud-based storage grew from 25% to 38%. Enterprise software in the cloud has increased from 20% to 27% in two years, as well as the use of cloud processing capacity, which went from 16% to 23% over the same period.

The survey polled 7,000 businesses employing more than 10 staff, so companies of all sizes. According to the study, the adoption of cloud computing is becoming increasingly prominent across the board.

An example that illustrates the trend is cloud-based email, where overall adoption went from 27% in 2017 to 39% in 2019. Off-premise email is used by 63% of large Brazilian companies, it is in place in 54% of medium-sized firms but and in 36% of small businesses.

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence, will be the core areas of focus when it comes to investment in technology in Brazil in 2020, according to a study published earlier in 2020 by technology company CI&T and carried out by Opinion Box.

The research polled 500 Brazilian decision-makers between November and December 2019 and found that 46.1% of executives will be investing in the cloud while 45.6% will pour resources into artificial intelligence projects.

However, security is still an area of concern. Separate research by Veritas Technologies carried out across 15 countries including Brazil by Cascade Insights suggested that about 56% of companies in Brazil have set budgets aside to strengthen their cloud security in the next 12 months. According to the study, this is lower than the global average of 70%.