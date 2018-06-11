Cohesity raises $250 million led by Softbank

Cohesity, which providers hyperconverged secondary storage systems, said it has raised $250 million in venture capital with Softbank Vision Fund and participation from its strategic investors.

The late-stage funding brings Cohesity's total funding to $410 billion. Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the company's investors. Cohesity is also a Pure Storage partner.

Cohesity's focus on secondary storage is designed to bridge public and private clouds with the scale and architecture provided by large cloud providers. In a nutshell, Cohesity aims to bridge backup silos of data and offers platforms for protection, cloud integration and virtual machines. Use cases include integration with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, scale out storage, backup and compliance.

The company has added more than 200 new enterprise customers over the last two quarters and is plotting a global expansion. HPE offers a suite built on Cohesity's platform.

Cohesity is led by Mohit Aron, who was a founder in Nutanix.