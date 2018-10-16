Collective Bias launches technology for selecting better influencers

Artificial intelligence is driving more and more opportunities for brands to use data mining to run the most efficient marketing campaigns with the right people.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Influencer marketing agency, Collective Bias, an Inmar company, launched PrescriptiveIQ in January 2018. Anyone who has redeemed a coupon, filled a prescription, or returned a product, has touched Inmar. It has access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real time.

Also: Rihanna slams Snapchat over controversial ad: 'Shame on you' CNET

FitScore, one of the components of PrescriptiveIQ, is an AI-based technology that determines the best influencers for a campaign. It is based on predictive modeling that forecasts how a given influencer will contribute to a campaign.

The solution is merged with over a decade of engagement intelligence data, which automates and optimizes the influencer selection process for organisations.

Using proprietary technology, it produces a curated list of recommended bloggers and Instagram influencers who are projected to deliver the best performance based upon corporate campaign objectives and product set fit.

Also: How to tackle influencer fraud

It uses classification algorithms with Natural Language Processing (NLP) to take into account previous campaign performance.

It gauges influencer performance specifically on posts related to that campaign topic, as well as audience insights for a given influencer. It then ranks each influencer against both the campaign guardrails as well as their overall fit.

Recent tests of the technology showed performance increases for influencer campaigns. The component-selected influencers received higher post engagements, more content views, and higher earned media value.

Its selected influencers achieve 3.4 times more content views, 1.45 times more earned media, and 36 percent more engagements with their content compared to their average.

Also: Is celebrity influencer marketing dead?

Ali Mirian, SVP product at Collective Bias, said: "With FitScore, a marketer can get granular, diving deep into the specifics of a particular influencer, or oversee the campaign from a 10,000-foot view."

Taking the guesswork out of building a successful influencer program will drive efficiencies for companies that use influencers.

The costs of getting a minute's attention of an engaged customer to your site might be able to come down with more effective modeling -- performed by an AI solution

Previous and related coverage:

How to safeguard your company from influencer fraud

The rise of follower fraud -- paying for fake social media followers - makes campaign management difficult for enterprises. Now, new insights help the industry to tackle this growing problem.

How to solve the creepy concerns of always listening AI

Are our AI devices really listening to our every word? And if they are -- how can we stop them?

Is celebrity influencer marketing dead?

Celebrity influencers are losing their power, fast. Brands should hand the microphone to their customers and employees, not Kendall Jenner or Arielle Charnas, according to a new report.

Consumers more interested in social hashtags over brand handles

Understanding how customers talk about them on social is key to a better customer experience - and a positive experience with a brand will make them more loyal.