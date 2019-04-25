Comcast Q1 mixed despite steady growth in business, high-speed Internet services

Cable giant Comcast missed first quarter revenue estimates but showed strong growth across several lines of business. In the first quarter, Comcast reported net income of $3.18 billion, or 66 cents a share, on revenue of $26.85 billion, up 17.9% from a year ago. Excluding items, Comcast reported earnings of 76 cents a share in the first quarter.

Wall Street was expecting Comcast to report first quarter earnings of 67 cents a share on revenue of $27.21 billion.

Comcast consists of several properties, but Comcast Business is among its top three fastest growing segments. Comcast Business delivered revenue of $1.89 billion, up 11.9 percent from a year ago. Comcast high-speed Internet revenue was up 10% as video, voice and ad sales fell. The company's wireless business grew 21.4% to $225 million.

Here's a look at how the company's customer base shakes out:

× screen-shot-2019-04-25-at-9-09-18-am.png

"Comcast is off to a terrific start in 2019, financially, operationally and strategically," said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. "Across all parts of the company, our teams are executing at a high level and collaborating to drive growth and innovation.