Commonwealth Bank to hire 50 engineers per month

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is embarking on a hiring spree, with plans to add two engineers per day -- or 50 engineers per month -- "for the foreseeable future".

Over the next 12 months, the bank plans to appoint in excess of 600 engineers across a variety of disciplines, including software, systems, data, and test engineers.

On Tuesday, the yellow and black bank announced alongside the recruitment drive the creation of a new "distinguished engineers" role. There will be three distinguished engineers, all of whom will be responsible for "influencing the strategic planning processes and, in turn, transforming the bank's digital experiences".

"The bank's Distinguished Engineers represent the pinnacle of the engineering profession and will be responsible for helping Commonwealth Bank deliver against its strategy of becoming a global leader in technology," it said.

The engineer drive is part of CBA CEO Matt Comyn's vision for his bank to be the "best digital experience in Australia, bar none".

"Technology is at the forefront of every organisation around the world. No longer is technology part of a business, it is the business," CBA chief information officer for technology and newly appointed "distinguished engineer" Brendan Hopper said in a statement.

"The pace of change is accelerating and we want to be in front of the curve. Our customers will benchmark us not against the other banks, but against best digital experiences full stop.

"Of course, to deliver global-best experiences, we need to have the support of a world-class engineering network, which is why we are looking to appoint in excess of two new engineers every day from a variety of disciplines."

