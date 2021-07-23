CompTIA Certification Prep deal: Learn all you need to know with this $30 training bundle

(Image: StackCommerce)

If you only have basic computer skills but have been wanting to break into a whole new career in the tech industry, there is now interesting, engaging and affordable training to help you reach that goal. You'll have certifications on your resume that will qualify you to apply for some of the best computer science careers. Starting with entry-level IT positions and moving up into specializations, you can train at your own pace with ITProTV: The Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle.

One of the best things about this e-learning bundle is the way the training is delivered. Not only can you cover it all without taking any time off from your regular job, but everything is taught through videos so that it's almost like watching an informative talk show. With such high production values, engaging content, virtual labs, and practice tests, it's hard to imagine how this training could be made any easier.

Another great factor is that CompTIA certifications are recognized worldwide as evidence you have the skills required for specific positions. The training you get in this course will give you the knowledge and skills to pass the exams for three of the most highly desirable certifications, and you don't have to complete all three courses at one time.

The CompTIA A+ Core course will get you started with everything you need to know to apply for positions as an entry-level IT technician. You'll learn how to install, configure, maintain and troubleshoot computers, operating systems, digital devices, networks and so much more. This will prepare you to achieve certifications 220-1001/220-1002.

In Complete CompTIA Network+, you will learn everything you need for N10-007 certification, which qualifies you to apply for entry-level positions as a network technician. The Complete CompTIA Security+ course prepares you for SY0-601 certification. It's designed for IT professionals aspiring to break into the lucrative security specialization.

This e-learning bundle was rated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars by both TrustPilot and the popular G2 tech review platform. So there is absolutely no doubt whatsoever about its effectiveness.

Don't pass up this opportunity to take the most interesting learning path toward a new well-paid tech career. Get ITProTV: The Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle while it's available at a great discount for only $29.99.