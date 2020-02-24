Cornerstone OnDemand buys Saba for $1.4 billion

Cornerstone OnDemand said it will acquire Saba, which makes talent experience software, for nearly $1.4 billion.

Saba is privately held and a portfolio company of Vector Capital. Adam Miller, CEO of Cornerstone, said the addition of Saba will complement the company's learning tools and give it a better portfolio of people development and experience products. "Our product development team is expected to significantly expand, giving us the ability to develop faster, further increase competitive differentiation, and help millions of people around the world to overcome the skills divide," said Miller.

The combined company will have about 7,000 enterprise customers and 75 million users. Saba has software focused on recruiting and onboarding, learning and skill development, coaching and analytics.

Cornerstone separately reported fourth quarter revenue of $149.6 million, up 8.2% from a year ago. Most of that revenue was subscription based. Net income for the fourth quarter was $9.4 million, or 15 cents a share. Non-GAAP fourth quarter earnings were 43 cents a share.

For 2019, Cornerstone reported revenue of $576.5 million, up 8.5%, with a net loss of $4.1 million, or 7 cents a share.