Cornerstone intros Conversations, a team-based feedback tool

Cornerstone OnDemand announced several new products on Tuesday that aim to bring more team-based features and mobile-friendly services to its talent management software portfolio. Key among the new products is the launch of Conversations, a tool that manages communication between employees and their managers; as well as Create, a tool that lets organizations develop, publish and manage their own Microlearning content for mobile.

With Conversations -- part of the company's Performance suite -- Cornerstone said the idea is to give employees, primarily Millennials, better access to feedback from their leaders and peers to help them stay productive and engaged in their jobs.

The Conversations tool facilitates weekly check-ins, one-on-one alignment sessions, quarterly performance reviews, coaching and career development advice.

"With Conversations, organizations can ensure their employees get the continuous feedback and learning opportunities they want, while enabling better coaching from managers and higher performance from employees," said Cornerstone CEO Adam Miller.

As for Create, Cornerstone is essentially rebranding and bringing to market the toolset it acquired through its purchase of Grovo Learning back in November. Grovo specialized in so called "micro-learning training content" and offered more than 2,500 micro-learning courses on topics covering the development of high-potential employees, goal setting, project execution and recruitment practices.

Through Create, Cornerstone customers can build short-form training sessions and tailored content for their employees and integrate the content directly into Cornerstone's content catalog. Businesses can also customize all Grovo content purchased through Conerstone.

In other Cornerstone news, the company also announced a new learning integration with Salesforce that lets organizations use learning content from other systems, or pre-curated content subscriptions from Content Anytime, to surface and complete courses within the Force.com application.