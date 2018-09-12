Cornerstone OnDemand buys Workpop, aims to bolster recruiting suite

Cornerstone OnDemand said it has acquired Workpop, an application system for job candidates and managers, and unveiled Cornerstone Frontline, a recruiting tool to help companies hire local, entry-level and frontline employees.

The combination highlights how Cornerstone is delving more into the recruiting market. The company offers cloud learning and human capital management software. Cornerstone was already familiar with Workpop and invested in the company in 2015, a year after Workpop launched.

Workpop will also broaden the market for Cornerstone Frontline, which will be used to recruit seasonal workers, cashiers, admin staff and similar roles. Workpop has smaller retail chains in its customer roster as well as larger customers such as Hillstone Restaurant Group and Jersey Mike's Subs.

Cornerstone Frontline will combine the company's enterprise applicant tracking system with Workpop's recruiting tools. Frontline will be part of the Cornerstone Recruiting Suite and released next year.

A big part of Cornerstone's strategic plan is to sell more recruiting tools as it plays in a crowded and diverse market. The company has said it will focus 50 percent more engineering resources at recruiting in 2018 compared to 2017.



Terms of the Workpop purchase weren't disclosed. Cornerstone last month reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings of $7.8 million, or 12 cents a share, on revenue of $132.5 million. The company reported a net loss for the second quarter of $12 million.

Cornerstone said that it will deliver 2018 revenue of $520 million to $526 million, up about 9 percent.

In March, CEO Adam Miller outlined a strategic plan dubbed Cornerstone 2.0. The plan is to focus on recurring revenue over total sales, aggressively enter the content market and improve margins. The company also pared back its services effort and allow partners to deliver enterprise deals. Cornerstone will work directly with midmarket and SMB customers.

Here's a look at Cornerstone's key areas of focus and the competitive landscape.