CrowdStrike acquires Humio for $400 million

Image: CrowdStrike

Cyber-security powerhouse CrowdStrike announced today it acquired log management firm Humio for $400 million in a deal expected to close at the end of Q1 2021.

The deal was confirmed in statements posted by both companies on their websites.

Humio, a London-based startup that launched in 2016, provides products to simplify streaming, aggregating, and managing logs collected from large cloud-based enterprise networks.

The company previously raised $32 million across two funding rounds and lists customers such as Bloomberg, HPE, Lunar, M1 Finance, Michigan State University, and SpareBank 1.

CrowdStrike said it plans to integrate Humio's expertise in log aggregation to upgrade its eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) offering.

XDR products are a new breed of security products, considered an upgrade to classic EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) solutions, and deployed in companies where internal networks also include many server and cloud-based products, for which classic EDR solutions aren't typically equipped to monitor.

"We conducted a thorough market review of existing solutions and were amazed by Humio's mature technology architecture and proven ability to deliver at scale," said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike.

"The combination of real-time analytics and smart filtering built into CrowdStrike's proprietary Threat Graph and Humio's blazing-fast log management and index-free data ingestion dramatically accelerates our XDR capabilities beyond anything the market has seen to date."

A CrowdStrike spokesperson did not return a request for comment inquiring if Humio will continue to offer its log management services as a separate product beyond the CrowdStrike acquisition.