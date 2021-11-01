CrowdStrike acquires SaaS-based cybersecurity service SecureCircle

CrowdStrike announced on Monday that it acquired SaaS-based cybersecurity service SecureCircle in an all-cash deal expected to close during the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CrowdStrike said the acquisition will allow them to "extend Zero Trust security to data on the endpoint."

George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike, said data loss prevention has suffered from a lack of innovation and he noted that legacy tools have failed to live up to the promise of preventing breaches.

"At the same time, the endpoint has become the focal point for how data is accessed, used, shared and stored," Kurtz said. "CrowdStrike will be setting a new standard for endpoint-based data protection by connecting Zero Trust enforcement to the device, the user identity and, with this acquisition, the data users are accessing and using."

CrowdStrike explained in a statement that SecureCircle's technology will help them "modernize data protection and enable customers to enforce Zero Trust at the device level, the identity level, and at the data level."

The company specifically cited the effect SecureCircle's tools will have on CrowdStrike's Falcon agent when securing the endpoint.

SecureCircle's technology helps customers enforce encryption on data in transit, at rest and in use, and CrowdStrike called data loss prevention a "failed technology" as companies continue to deal with data breaches on a daily basis.

The combination of tools, according to the two companies, will allow users to control usage policies for data and access rules.

"We are excited to join the CrowdStrike family, and integrate SecureCircle's revolutionary data protection solutions with the industry leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection," said Jeff Capone, chief executive officer at SecureCircle.

"The endpoint in today's enterprise is everything, and coupling our cloud-native approach to protecting sensitive data with CrowdStrike's industry leading Zero Trust endpoint security will enable customers to enforce Zero Trust on the endpoint across all levels."