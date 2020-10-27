Customer expectations shift amid COVID-19 as some industries win, others lose

The COVID-19 pandemic has rejiggered trust in brands, customer expectations and the pace of everything from digital transformation to data management, according to a Salesforce survey.

Salesforce's 4th State of the Connected Customer report outlines some of the moving parts for enterprises grappling with COVID-19 and shifting consumer expectations. The survey was based on responses from 12,000 consumers and 3,600 business buyers.

Not all industries have performed well during COVID-19. Here are the industries that fared best and worst during the pandemic according to consumers.

Salesforce

A few data points include: