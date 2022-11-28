'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This weekend, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $50 to only $100.
I've combed through plenty of portable power banks during this Cyber Monday sale, and Anker's has enough juice to keep my gear running for hours without needing to find a plug-in. It offers 24,000mAh power, and it can fully charge an iPhone up to 13 times, or an iPad Pro 1.3 times.
While it may be a larger power bank, the design features an LED interface where I can see exactly how much charge time I have left on the bank. I also can see the wattage output for up to three devices. It can go up to 140 watts, promising a speedy charge when you need it most.
For those traveling, navigating festival season, or living in an area prone to power outages, it's a handy way to ensure your laptop stays charged when you need it most. With over 800 reviews, its average rating is 4.6-stars. ZDNET expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes raved about the device in his hands-on review, saying, "the 140W output is a massive game-changer for keeping my MacBook Pro charged up when I'm out and about. The bright, crisp display adds value rather than being a gimmick, and the addition of a USB-A port along with the USB-C ports means that legacy devices don't get left out in the cold."
As a heads up, the last time this power bank dropped in price was during Amazon's Early Access Sale in October -- and it sold out. I missed out on it then, but as someone who wants a reliable power bank, this deal is so great that I already purchased it. In fact, I recommend adding it to your cart ASAP for that $100 price tag -- because when it goes on sale, it sells out fast.
This deal is part of our Cyber Monday coverage, where we're bringing the best deals to you. You can check out our coverage through our Cyber Monday hub, a collection featuring deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and more. You can also check out our live blog where we're highlighting the best deals in real time.