/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones Mobile Accessories

The best power banks for recharging your devices

Need emergency power for your dying devices? The best power banks will keep your battery life topped up, so you never miss a beat.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

ZDNET Recommends

We depend on our phones for a lot of things: communication, transportation, medical needs, and more. They keep us safe, keep us connected, and keep life going. That is why you cannot afford to have your devices run out of battery when you are away from home.

The right power bank can keep you connected with hours of extra battery. However, not all power banks may be able to deliver the power you need when you are on the go and away from a charger. 

That's why we recommend these best power banks to help ensure that you are never left abandoned by a drained battery.  

Also: The best portable power banks: Keep your devices juiced on the go

Anker 737

Best power bank overall
Black and silver Anker portable power bank
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Powerful battery
  • Quick charging
  • Dual ports
Cons
  • Pricey
More Details

Anker 737 features: Charges 3 devices at once | 2 USB-C ports | 1 USB-A port | 70% charge within 3 minutes | 24,000mAh battery

With two USB-C ports and one USA-A port, the Anker 737 Power Bank can support three different devices at a time. When it comes time to recharge, you can receive a 70% charge with just 30 minutes of charging. The digital display makes it easy to track progress, even estimating the time that charging will be finished.  

Plus, the compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000

Best portable power bank
Slim Anker power bank
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • High capacity
  • Portable design
  • USB-C charging
Cons
  • Limited to charging two devices simultaneously
  • Takes a long time to recharge
More Details

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 features: Charges 2 devices at once | 1 USB-C port | 100% charge within 10.5 hours | 20,000mAh battery capacity

If you are looking for the best portable power bank, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is your pick. It is powerful, too, with over five charges for your iPhone XS. Anker uses its own PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology to quickly charge up to two devices simultaneously with both USB-C and Micro USB ports. 

It will take you 10.5 hours to recharge using a 10W charger. For greater peace of mind, an 18-month warranty is included.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Best power bank for Apple users
Purple iPhone with a white MagSafe battery back on its back
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • iOS integration
  • Convenient placement
  • Lightweight
Cons
  • Limited capacity
  • Pricey
More Details

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features: Charges 1 device at once | 1 Lightning port | 60% charge | 1,460mAh battery capacity

iPhone users are sure to love the convenience of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. Magnets attach the power bank directly to your iPhone, offering easy, fuss-free charging in a compact design. It can turn charging on and off automatically for stress-free use. You also have the option to recharge using a 20W charger for even faster charging. No matter how you choose to charge, battery status is shown on the Lock Screen, so you know exactly how much battery you have.

Read the reviewApple MagSafe Battery Pack review: Power on the go

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger

Best budget power bank
Orange power bank
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Slim build
  • LED light
  • Dual charging
Cons
  • Slower charging
  • Single USB-C port
More Details

INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger tech Specs: Charges 2 devices at once | 1 USB-C port | 2 USB-A ports | 78% charge within 1 hour

When you don't have a lot to spend, the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger offers affordable charging for your Apple or Android device. It can charge your iPhone 8 more than 3.5 times and your AirPods Pro over 13 times. You can receive up to 78% of battery in a single hour for your iPhone. 

And yet, this power bank still manages to remain compact with a 0.5-inch power bank that packs 10,000mAh of battery. A three-year warranty is included. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Shargeek Storm 2

Best power bank splurge
See-through power bank with two yellow cords next to it
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Enormous battery
  • LCD screen
  • Unique design
Cons
  • Hard to transport
  • Expensive
More Details

Shargeek Storm 2 tech Specs: Charges 3 devices at once | 2 USB-C ports | 1 USB port | 100% charge within 90 minutes

If you have more to spend, the Shargeek Storm 2 is a powerhouse with a 256000mAh battery. It can charge your iPhone up to 17 times or give your Go Pro a charge up to 15 times. Still, it only needs 90 minutes to be recharged, which you can track using the Intelligence IPS Screen. 

Plus, you can enjoy its unique, transparent design that shows off an impressive interior that includes the powerful battery and inner circuitry.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What is the best power bank?

The Anker 737 Power Bank may not be the cheapest power bank, but it is the power bank you want when you have multiple devices to charge. To see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best power banks you can buy. 

Best power bank

Price

# of devices for simultaneous charging

Battery capacity

Anker 737 Power Bank

$150

3

24,000mAh

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000

$50

2

20,000mAh 

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

$95

1

1,460mAh

INIU 10000mAh

$25

2

10,000mAh

Shargeek Storm 2

$200

3

256,000mAh 

Which is the right power bank for you?

If you are still unsure of which power bank to buy, our expert suggestions can help.

Choose this power bank...

If you want...

Anker 737 Power Bank

The best overall option with reliable high-volume charging. It can also charge up to three devices at once.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000

A portable power bank option with VoltageBoost technology. 

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Something to charge your iPhone easily. Magnets attach the power bank directly to your iPhone.

INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger

An affordable charger that can still charge up to two devices at once within one hour. 

Shargeek Storm 2

A splurge-worthy power bank with lots of power. You can get a 100% charge in just 90 minutes.

How did we choose these power banks?

When choosing these best power banks, I used several criteria.

  • Capacity: A power bank is hardly worth it if it does not have enough battery to power your device. I looked for the more powerful batteries that offer quick, efficient charging for different types of devices.

  • Charging time: Each power bank takes a different length of time to charge your device. I considered how long each power bank takes to charge devices, whether it is your cell phone, your laptop, or even your headphones. 

  • Portability: Many people use their power banks on the go, so I considered the dimensions and weight of each power bank to determine how easy it is to transport your power bank around with you.

  • Cost: Everyone's budget is different, so I looked for power banks that suit a variety of budgets to help ensure that there is something for everyone. 

What devices can I use with my power bank?

The type of device you can use with your power bank all depends on the battery. Power banks range in battery size, thus affecting their charging capability. However, most power banks are able to charge a series of different devices, including your mobile device, laptop, and headphones.

What is mAh capacity?

A mAh (milliampere per hour) capacity rating tells you how strong the battery is inside the power bank. The larger the mAh, the longer the battery life will last when charging your devices. 

What is the cost of a power bank?

Power banks can range in cost from less than $25 to a couple hundred dollars. The best power banks cost anywhere from $21 to $200, depending on the model you choose.

Are there alternative power banks worth considering?

If you search for power banks on sites like Amazon or Best Buy, dozens of choices will show up other than these top picks. I also recommend checking out the following power bank options. 

Light pink Belkin power bank

BEST PRICE

Belkin USB-C Portable Power Bank - Another power bank option to charge 3 devices

This power bank from Belkin can charge up to three devices at once at up to 15W.

View at Amazon
Two orange and black solar power banks next to each other

BEST PRICE

Solar 42800mAh Power Bank - A power bank that runs on the sun

You can charge your devices via sunlight with this solar charger that has a large battery capacity of 42,800mAh. 

View at Amazon
A black and a white mini power banks next to each other

BEST PRICE

iWALK Mini Portable Charger - A mini power bank for your iPhone

This tiny charger plugs into your iPhone to boost your phone's power without any cables. 

View at Amazon
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scores a magnetic upgrade

A robot texting on a smartphone in space

How to use ChatGPT: What you need to know

Google TV mock up

Google TV adds over 800 free channels. How to access them