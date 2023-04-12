'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We depend on our phones for a lot of things: communication, transportation, medical needs, and more. They keep us safe, keep us connected, and keep life going. That is why you cannot afford to have your devices run out of battery when you are away from home.
The right power bank can keep you connected with hours of extra battery. However, not all power banks may be able to deliver the power you need when you are on the go and away from a charger.
That's why we recommend these best power banks to help ensure that you are never left abandoned by a drained battery.
Anker 737 features: Charges 3 devices at once | 2 USB-C ports | 1 USB-A port | 70% charge within 3 minutes | 24,000mAh battery
With two USB-C ports and one USA-A port, the Anker 737 Power Bank can support three different devices at a time. When it comes time to recharge, you can receive a 70% charge with just 30 minutes of charging. The digital display makes it easy to track progress, even estimating the time that charging will be finished.
Plus, the compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go.
Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 features: Charges 2 devices at once | 1 USB-C port | 100% charge within 10.5 hours | 20,000mAh battery capacity
If you are looking for the best portable power bank, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is your pick. It is powerful, too, with over five charges for your iPhone XS. Anker uses its own PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology to quickly charge up to two devices simultaneously with both USB-C and Micro USB ports.
It will take you 10.5 hours to recharge using a 10W charger. For greater peace of mind, an 18-month warranty is included.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features: Charges 1 device at once | 1 Lightning port | 60% charge | 1,460mAh battery capacity
iPhone users are sure to love the convenience of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. Magnets attach the power bank directly to your iPhone, offering easy, fuss-free charging in a compact design. It can turn charging on and off automatically for stress-free use. You also have the option to recharge using a 20W charger for even faster charging. No matter how you choose to charge, battery status is shown on the Lock Screen, so you know exactly how much battery you have.
INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger tech Specs: Charges 2 devices at once | 1 USB-C port | 2 USB-A ports | 78% charge within 1 hour
When you don't have a lot to spend, the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger offers affordable charging for your Apple or Android device. It can charge your iPhone 8 more than 3.5 times and your AirPods Pro over 13 times. You can receive up to 78% of battery in a single hour for your iPhone.
And yet, this power bank still manages to remain compact with a 0.5-inch power bank that packs 10,000mAh of battery. A three-year warranty is included.
Shargeek Storm 2 tech Specs: Charges 3 devices at once | 2 USB-C ports | 1 USB port | 100% charge within 90 minutes
If you have more to spend, the Shargeek Storm 2 is a powerhouse with a 256000mAh battery. It can charge your iPhone up to 17 times or give your Go Pro a charge up to 15 times. Still, it only needs 90 minutes to be recharged, which you can track using the Intelligence IPS Screen.
Plus, you can enjoy its unique, transparent design that shows off an impressive interior that includes the powerful battery and inner circuitry.
The Anker 737 Power Bank may not be the cheapest power bank, but it is the power bank you want when you have multiple devices to charge. To see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best power banks you can buy.
|
Best power bank
|
Price
|
# of devices for simultaneous charging
Battery capacity
|
Anker 737 Power Bank
|
$150
|
3
24,000mAh
|
Anker PowerCore Essential 20000
|
$50
|
2
20,000mAh
|
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
|
$95
|
1
1,460mAh
|
INIU 10000mAh
|
$25
|
2
10,000mAh
|
Shargeek Storm 2
|
$200
|
3
256,000mAh
If you are still unsure of which power bank to buy, our expert suggestions can help.
Choose this power bank...
If you want...
Anker 737 Power Bank
The best overall option with reliable high-volume charging. It can also charge up to three devices at once.
Anker PowerCore Essential 20000
A portable power bank option with VoltageBoost technology.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Something to charge your iPhone easily. Magnets attach the power bank directly to your iPhone.
INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger
An affordable charger that can still charge up to two devices at once within one hour.
Shargeek Storm 2
A splurge-worthy power bank with lots of power. You can get a 100% charge in just 90 minutes.
When choosing these best power banks, I used several criteria.
Capacity: A power bank is hardly worth it if it does not have enough battery to power your device. I looked for the more powerful batteries that offer quick, efficient charging for different types of devices.
Charging time: Each power bank takes a different length of time to charge your device. I considered how long each power bank takes to charge devices, whether it is your cell phone, your laptop, or even your headphones.
Portability: Many people use their power banks on the go, so I considered the dimensions and weight of each power bank to determine how easy it is to transport your power bank around with you.
Cost: Everyone's budget is different, so I looked for power banks that suit a variety of budgets to help ensure that there is something for everyone.
The type of device you can use with your power bank all depends on the battery. Power banks range in battery size, thus affecting their charging capability. However, most power banks are able to charge a series of different devices, including your mobile device, laptop, and headphones.
A mAh (milliampere per hour) capacity rating tells you how strong the battery is inside the power bank. The larger the mAh, the longer the battery life will last when charging your devices.
Power banks can range in cost from less than $25 to a couple hundred dollars. The best power banks cost anywhere from $21 to $200, depending on the model you choose.
If you search for power banks on sites like Amazon or Best Buy, dozens of choices will show up other than these top picks. I also recommend checking out the following power bank options.
This power bank from Belkin can charge up to three devices at once at up to 15W.
You can charge your devices via sunlight with this solar charger that has a large battery capacity of 42,800mAh.
This tiny charger plugs into your iPhone to boost your phone's power without any cables.