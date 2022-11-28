'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you want to soak in the latest Taylor Swift album or listen to this week's Crime Junkie episode, noise-cancelling headphones can help you catch every detail. And you're in luck, because the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are currently on sale for only $229, discounted $100 off the original price.
If you've never used Bose headphones before, they offer optimal comfort. I use this particular pair when traveling because I can wear them for hours without discomfort -- plus, they have excellent battery life. You'll get up to 24 hours on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute charge offers three extra hours of power.
You can turn noise-cancelling technology on or off using two available modes: Quiet and Aware. The Quiet mode is Bose's claim to fame, offering a true noise-cancelling experience. Other audio features can be personalized, too, like the adjustable EQ. You can set your bass, mid-range, and treble levels to suit your preferences. Plus, the TriPort acoustic architecture infuses the audio with depth and dimension.
At $249, this is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get speedy Prime shipping, too. With this discount, you can choose between two colors: Triple Black and White Smoke. Add it to your cart to enjoy 30% off today.
If you're not sold on this pair of headphones, check out our other picks for the best overall headphones, which also include wireless gaming options.