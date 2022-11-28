'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for a holiday gift for you or someone you love, Beats Studio Buds are on sale right now for $90 at Best Buy.
These true wireless earbuds offer the powerful acoustics Beats are known for, packaged in a sleek, compact design. These earbuds are perfect to wear while exercising, but just as great for easy listening. With two listening modes, you can control the noise canceling effects. Engage noise canceling during an intense workout or study session and disable it when you need to hear the world around you.
Beats Studio Buds come equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth technology, offering long-range Bluetooth connectivity and a voice isolating microphone for voice clarity on phone calls. These earbuds come with a charging case and at full charge deliver eight hours of listening time.
You can use the Beats Studio Buds with your Apple or Android device, as there are built-in controls unique to each operating system depending on your device. With universal USB-C charging capabilities, three ear tip options for comfortable listening, and long-lasting listening time, add these earbuds to your Best Buy cart and save $60. After today, they'll go back to full price at $150.
We also found these buds on sale at Walmart and Amazon for Cyber Monday 2022.