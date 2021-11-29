The best iPhone Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13

CNET

Black Friday is over with, but that doesn't mean the deals have stopped. Cyber Monday is here, and with it, Apple's iPhone lineup has several discounts at various retailers and carriers. Remember, you'll want to shop as soon as possible, since the chip shortages and supply-chain constraints are still affecting the timely delivery of Apple products.

Below you'll find all of the current promotions across various carriers and retailers for Apple's iPhone.

The best iPhone 13 deals Where to find promotions on Apple's latest smartphone.

iPhone 13 deals from Apple Up to $1,000 off Apple is taking a different approach when it comes to promoting the iPhone 13. Instead of leaving the promotions only to the carriers, the iPhone's creator is allowing carriers to offer deals for phones bought directly from Apple. AT&T via Apple: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 worth of credits towards any iPhone 13 model after signing up for an unlimited plan and with an eligible trade-in. To get into the specifics, you can get up to $800 towards an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini and up to $1,000 towards and iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. That makes all models free, save for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is heavily discounted. Verizon via Apple: Customers can get up to $440 worth of a credit applied towards any iPhone 13 model with an eligible trade-in and by signing up for an eligible unlimited plan. T-Mobile via Apple: Customers can get anywhere from $400-$900 in total credits by trading in a phone to Apple when combined with T-Mobile's credit. Here's how it breaks down: You'll get the current trade-in value for your phone from Apple, plus an additional $200 credit on your T-Mobile bill if you trade in an iPhone X or newer.



AT&T iPhone 13 deals Up to $1,000 off AT&T's holiday website makes it easy to every iPhone 13 promotion the carrier is currently offering. That means you can get up to $800 off of the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini, or up to $1,000 off of the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in and signing up for an unlimited plan. Credits are spread out over 36 months. That breaks down to all iPhone 13 models being free, save for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which should end up being about $200 for the base model after credits.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals A free iPhone 13 on T-Mobile The amount of credit you'll get from T-Mobile depends on a few things. First, there's the phone you're trading in; next is the price plan you sign up for. If you play your cards right, you can get up to $1,000 worth of credits -- making the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will still cost you, but the base model shouldn't be more than $200 total (before taxes). The catch? You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and trade in an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you don't want to sign up for the Magenta Max plan, you'll get up to $500 worth of credits for trading in the same phones. As a bonus promotion, T-Mobile is offering up to $130 off Apple's second-generation AirPods (making them free) when you sign up for a Magenta Max plan, or up to $65 off the same AirPods if you sign up for another plan.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals Up to $2,000 in credits if you switch carriers Verizon has an enticing promotion running for new customers who buy an iPhone 13. It's a lucrative deal that can net you up to $2,000 in credits, depending on which phone you buy, plan you sign up for and what you trade-in. You'll need to transfer your phone number from a different carrier into Verizon in order to qualify. The sum of the credits actually combines two different credits. First, there's up to $1,000 towards the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, and that's accompanied by up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard to help cover the cost of leaving your current carrier. Buying an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini? You're eligible for up to an $800 with a trade-in, and up to $1,000 towards your final bill at your old carrier. If you're adding two lines of service, you can take advantage of Verizon's BOGO offer that gives you up to an $800 credit towards and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max when you buy the first one. Existing customers don't get the same treatment. You'll get up to $440 off any iPhone 13 model with a trade-in of your old phone, even if it's damaged.

Visible iPhone 13 deals Get a $100 gift card and free AirPods Pro The prepaid carrier Visible is offering a pretty sweet deal for new customers. If you buy an iPhone 13 and transfer your number to the carrier, you'll get a $100 virtual gift card after your third month of service. In addition to the gift card, Visible will also send you a code to order a free pair of AirPods Pro with the purchase of an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you buy an iPhone 13 Mini, you'll get a code for a free pair of Beats Studio Buds.

The best deals on iPhone 12 A more-than-capable iPhone for less.

AT&T iPhone 12 deals $15 a month for an iPhone 12 AT&T's iPhone 12 deals no longer require a trade-in. Instead, you'll need to sign up for a device payment plan and any unlimited service plan. Once you do that, you'll the iPhone 12 for $15 per month, instead of $20.28 per month. The same promotion will net you 50% off the iPhone 12 Mini.

T-Mobile iPhone 12 deals Up to $730 off T-Mobile is giving those who buy any iPhone 12 and trade-in their old phone up to $730 off the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, regardless of which price plan you sign up for. You'll need to trade in an iPhone 11 or newer to get the full credit. If you sign up for Magenta MAX when adding a line, you'll get up to $1,000 in credits and $130 off the purchase of Apple's AirPods (2nd Gen.)

Visible iPhone 12 deal Get up to $100 via a gift card and free Beats Studio Buds Visible, a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's wireless network, will give you a $100 gift card to a retailer of your choice after you sign up for service and port your number to the carrier. After three months of service, you'll receive a promotional code you can redeem for a gift card of your choosing. In addition to the gift card, you'll also get a code to order a free pair of Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds.

The best deals on iPhone 11 Timeless design with all the iOS fix-ins.

T-Mobile iPhone 11 deals Up to $730 off You can get up to $730 worth of credits to apply towards the purchase of an iPhone 11 when you sign up for a new line of service along with an eligible trade-in.

Visible iPhone 11 Deals $100 gift card Visible is giving new customers who port in a number to the carrier a $100 virtual gift card of their choosing after completing three months of service when you buy an iPhone 11, and you'll even get free Beats Studio Buds after completing your third month of service. Pretty cool, right?

The best deals on iPhone XR Come for the color options, stay for the battery life.

Cricket Wireless iPhone XR deals $49 iPhone XR when switching carriers Sign up for Cricket's service and bring your number from a different carrier, and you can get the iPhone XR for $49. Don't want to keep your number? It'll cost you $399.

The best deals on iPhone SE Pocket-friendly iPhone with a familiar design.

Verizon Wireless iPhone SE deals Get a free iPhone SE Add a new line of service and pick an unlimited plan and Verizon Wireless will give you a 64GB iPhone SE for free. The cost of the phone will be split up into 24 monthly payments with matching credits on your bill each month until the phone is paid off.

T-Mobile iPhone SE deals 50% off an iPhone SE T-Mobile will take 50% off the iPhone SE -- which costs $399 -- when you activate a new service line. That drops the price of the iPhone SE by $200, with the remainder split up in credits over 24 months.

Cricket Wireless iPhone SE deals $0 for an iPhone SE You can get an iPhone SE for free when you sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan and port your number in from another carrier. If you want the iPhone SE and plan on getting a new number, you can get the SE for $350.



