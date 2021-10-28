Apple fiscal Q4 revenue misses expectations, EPS in line, citing uncertain 'macro environment'

Apple this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue that missed consensus and profit that was in line.

The report sent Apple shares down 4% in late trading.

CEO Tim Cook remarked,

This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways. We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.

CFO Luca Maestri remarked,

Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment. The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.

Revenue in the three months ended in September rose to $83.4 billion, yielding a net profit of $1.24 a share.

Analysts had been modeling $85 billion and $1.24 per share.

Apple said it made $38.69 billion in reveneu from iPhone in the quarter, up 47%, year over year. That was below the average Wall Street estimate for $41.7 billion.

Apple had not offered a specific forecast when it reported in July. Instead, CFO Maestri had projected that revenue would have "very strong double-digit year-over-year revenue growth during the September quarter," but that it would be less than the 36% growth in the June quarter, citing foreign exchange impact, a slowdown in services revenue, and the impact of global supply chain constraints.

As in past quarters, Apple did not offer a forecast.

For the current quarter, the Street consensus stands at $119.42 billion and a $1.86 profit per share.