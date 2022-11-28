'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the very latest hotness in Samsung's Z series. Sporting a 6.2-inch cover display, and a folding 7.6-inch main display, you'll have all the screen real estate you'll need to power through your day. Our own Jason Cipriani found three features he loves in this phone, including the Android 12 taskbar that lives on the bottom display, the soft keyboard that's now optimized for a folding display, and three cameras, including one that's a 50-megapixel monster.
The model we're spotlighting here is $429 off at Amazon. It is factory unlocked and comes with 512GB. This innovative folding phone is S Pen ready, although the pen itself is a separate purchase. The device supports fast USB C-based charging or wireless charging that eliminates cable clutter on your desk.
This phone comes with five cameras. Five! There are three on the back, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. Optical zoom is a much better option than digital zoom because optical zoom lenses actually see far objects better, whereas digital zoom simply scales up the pixels.
But we're not done. There are two more cameras, with a four-megapixel selfie camera that lives under the display and another 10-megapixel camera that lives on the cover display. Without a doubt, The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivers a ton of tech heft in its diminutive 9.3 ounces.