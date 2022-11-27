Editor's note: We're taking a break but will be back at 4am ET on Sunday to continue delivering the latest Cyber Monday deals.
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is up next, so you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. We're seeing tons of early Cyber Monday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big internet retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Black Friday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Cyber Monday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Black Friday deals into categories.
Latest early Cyber Monday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
1:00am ET
- Petoi Bittle Robotic Dog Open Source Bionic Programable STEM Learning Toy for $244 (save $85) at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Glow smart nightlight for kids for $17 (save $13) at Amazon
12:45am ET
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $40 (save $20) at Amazon
- MAVIX - M5 Gaming Chair for $455 (save $100) at Amazon
12:30am ET
- Lightning Deal: eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (Battery-Powered) Add-on for $149 (save $50) at Amazon
12:15am ET
- JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $64 (save $64) at Amazon
12:00am ET
- VAVA 4K laser TV for $1900 (save $900) at Newegg
- Korg nanoKEY Studio Mobile MIDI keyboard for $130 (save $90) at B&H Photo
11:45am ET
- Sony HD camera for PS5 for $30 (save $29) at B&H Photo
- Razer Naga X wired gaming mouse for $40 (save $40) at Newegg
- onn. 24-inch Roku smart TV for $98 (save $40) at Walmart
11:30am ET
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Vision OC for $390 (save $110) at B&H Photo
- JBL Boombox 2 for $300 (save $200) at Walmart
- MSI Clutch MG41 wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for $75 (save $20) at Newegg
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless gaming mouse for $70 (save $30) at Newegg
11:15am ET
- Pokemon Shining Pearl for $39 (save $21) at GameStop
- Call of Duty: Vanguard for $20 (save $40) at GameStop
- Xbox Series S for $235 (save $65) at Lenovo
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless for $58 (save $72) at Newegg
11:00am ET
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU for $499 (save $300) at Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 AMD laptop for $1389 (save $1710) at Lenovo
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera bundle for $400 (save $200) at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Rapture dual band gaming router for $290 (save $100) at B&H Photo
Best early Cyber Monday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- LG Class 83 series Mini-LED, 65-inch TVfor $999 (save $700) at Best Buy
- Insignia 40-inch class N10 series LED HD TV for $139 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Sony 65-inch LED Google TV for $799 (save $300) at Best Buy
- LG 65-inch OLED C1 for $1,300 (save $900) at Best Buy
- Vizio 65-inch Smart TV for $500 (save $130) at Best Buy
- Samsung Q60B 75-inch QLED TV for $998 (save $402) at Walmart
- Samsung QN90B 85-inch QLED TV for $2599 (save $2401) at Walmart
- TCL 5-series 55-inch QLED TV for $428 (save $272) at Walmart
- LG QNED83 65-inch TV for $1000 (save $700) at Best Buy
Best early Cyber Monday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals for Black Friday.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for $850 (save $400) at Dell
- HP Envy 2-in-1 13.3 inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $650 (save $400) at Best Buy
- 13-inch 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip for $799 (save $200) at Amazon
- Acer Aspire 3 laptop for $250 (save $200) at Acer
- Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $800 (save $600) at Newegg
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for $99 (save $90) at Best Buy
- Gigabyte Aero 16 YE5 4K AMOLED laptop for $2349 (save $1650) at Newegg
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop for $1800 (save $400) at Newegg
Best early Cyber Monday tablet deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping time of the year, but gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of stores to get the best deals. Now, you can get discounts on anything online. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Kindle Paperwhite 6.8 inch display for $95 (save $45) at Amazon
- Fire 7 Kids tablet 7 inch display for $55 (save $55) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $149 (save $81) at Amazon
- Surface Pro X for $600 (save $300) at Best Buy
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $120 (save $80) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $450 (save $230) at B&H Photo
Best early Cyber Monday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70 (save $30) on Amazon
- Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 (save $20) at Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022) 16-inch gaming laptop for $1700 (save $600) at Lenovo
- 34-inch Alienware 3440x1440 120Hz Curved gaming monitor for $580 (save $120) at Amazon
- LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $600 (save $200) at Amazon
- Astro gaming A10 gaming headset for $20 (save $40) at Best Buy
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD for $158 (save $343) at Amazon
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed for $60 (save $90) at Amazon
- Xbox wireless controller for $40 (save $25) at Best Buy
Best early Cyber Monday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Vacuum for $159 (save $141) at Amazon
- Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk for $138 (save $112) with promo code FLEXISPOT at Amazon
- Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (save $200) at Walmart
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug for $100 (save $30) on Amazon
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop for $300 (save $150) on Amazon
- Magic Bullet 2.5 quart air fryer for $32 (save $28) at Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $20 (save $30) at Walmart
Best early Cyber Monday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Black Friday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Paramount+ annual subscription for $50 (save $50) at Paramount
- Hulu (with ads) for $24 for a year (save $72) at Hulu
- HBO Max (with ads) for $6 for three months (save $24) at HBO Max
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 (save $44) at Walmart
Best early Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $142 (save $58) at Wellbots
- Sennheiser Bluetooth wireless headphones for $70 (save $50) at Amazon
- Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones for $129 (save $70) at Drop
- Beats Studio 3 wireless noise canceling headphones for $150 (save $200) at Best Buy
Best early Cyber Monday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy S22 unlocked smartphone for $598 (save $202) at Amazon
- OnePlus - 9 Pro 5G 256GB Android smartphone for $450 (save $350) at Best Buy
- OnePlus - 9 5G 128GB (Unlocked) - Astral Black for $300 (save $300) at Best Buy
- Motorola Moto 2022 G Stylus LTE for $180 (save $120) at Target
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 (save $100) at Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (save $150) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $800 (save $200) at Amazon
- TCL 10L unlocked for $170 (save $130) at Amazon
Best early Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $197 (save $102) at Wellbots
- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch (45mm) for $199 (save $70) at Best Buy
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $150 (save $80) at Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $78 (save $52) at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch for $299 (save $51) at Amazon
Best early Cyber Monday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday is here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $230 (save $150) at Target
- TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $59 (save $21) at Walmart
- Bose SoundLink Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $80 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1CH soundbar for $198 (save $150) at Amazon
More early Cyber Monday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Loupedeck Live streaming, editing deck for $229 (save $40) at Amazon
- Western Digital 6TB WD Blue internal hard drive for $80 (save $105) at Amazon
- Muse S Brain sensing meditation headband for $184 (save $165) at Amazon
- AnyCubic Photon M3 Max resin 3D printer for $960 (save $340) at Amazon
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone for $1199 (save $650) at B&H Photo
- Alesis CompactKit 4 tabletop drum kit for $60 (save $30) at B&H Photo
- Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera [body only] for $997 (save $400) at B&H Photo
- GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition Bundle for $550 (save $150) at B&H Photo
- Lenovo Legion 17-inch armored laptop backpack for $45 (save $55) at Lenovo
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
Are Black Friday deals available?
Yes! ZDNET scoured all the Black Friday sales to find the best deals, and many of them you can still snag:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
