The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong.
Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $180, so you only pay $119.
Robot vacuums are great for daily hands-free cleaning. A robot vacuum can help you stay on top of pet hair and give you one less job to do. The Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro offers 2,000 Pa suction power and includes both sensors and mapping technology to create a blueprint of your home, floors, and objects to be avoided.
One of the sensors can detect if the device is working on hardwood floors or carpets and will adjust the suction flow accordingly. There are also nine anti-collision sensors. You can use an accompanying app to control the robot, set scheduled cleans, or spot clean if one area is particularly dirty.
As an owner of a high-end vacuum and mop combination, I'd say it's not worth it to invest in a more expensive mop combination at the moment. Mop functions tend to just swirl and move dirt around -- they're only useful if your floors are already pristine.
Right now, you can save 61% on the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, and we don't expect this discount to get any steeper. We don't know how long this sale will last, so we recommend you add it to your cart today. And if you're not sold, check out our favorite robot vacuums and other early Black Friday robot vacuum deals we found.