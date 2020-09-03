CyberCX continues NZ expansion with Insomnia Security purchase

After launching a New Zealand chapter last month, Australian cybersecurity powerhouse CyberCX has already started its expansion, adding Insomnia Security to its growing list of companies.

Based in Auckland, with offices in Wellington, Insomnia Security is known for its team of 30 specialised security testers. Founded in 2007, the company specialises in offensive security testing services and is touted by CyberCX as defending against the most current attacks and exploitation techniques through expert training, research, and tool development.

See also: Cybersecurity: These two basic flaws make it easy for hackers to break into your systems

The team of 30 will join the CyberCX brand.

"We are delighted to join CyberCX," Insomnia Security managing director Brett Moore said. "What CyberCX is building is truly unique -- New Zealand's most formidable force of cybersecurity professionals. A world class cybersecurity capability with a dedicated trans-Tasman focus. We are very proud to be part of it."

CyberCX, backed by private equity firm BGH Capital, in October brought together 12 of Australia's independent cybersecurity brands: Alcorn, Assurance, Asterisk, CQR, Diamond, Enosys, Klein&Co, Phriendly Phishing, Sense of Security, Shearwater, TSS, and YellIT.

It is headed by Alastair MacGibbon, former head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre and once special adviser on cybersecurity to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as well as CEO John Paitaridis, who was formerly Optus Business' managing director.

In announcing it was launching in New Zealand, the company said it was cementing its position as the region's "leading cybersecurity player", creating a full-service cybersecurity operator in the country.

"New Zealand is a natural market focus for CyberCX. With the exponential growth in the number of cyber attacks on Australian and New Zealand businesses and government agencies, and the aggressive tactics we are seeing from threat actors, we need to significantly bolster our trans-Tasman cyber capability to secure our companies and sovereign interests, in particular, Australian and New Zealand critical infrastructure including utilities, agricultural, financial systems, logistics, and supply chain," Paitaridis said at the time.

Paitaridis said the Insomnia Security acquisition has established CyberCX's penetration testing workforce as the largest in the region.

"Insomnia Security provides CyberCX with a significant enhancement to our security testing expertise and a major boost to our trans-Tasman capability," he said.

"The Insomnia Security team has a global reputation, specialising in offensive security testing services. With a customised client-focused approach, Insomnia Security identifies key cyber threats and works strategically with organisations to contain cyber threats before they become a serious breach."

CyberCX has also scooped up two Melbourne-based startups since it launched, Basis Networks and Identity Solutions.

LATEST KIWI NEWS