Cybersecurity: How to devise a winning strategy

In 2017, as in previous years, cybersecurity incidents made the news on a regular basis: Equifax, Verizon, Shadow Brokers, WannaCry, NotPetya, Bad Rabbit, Uber (a covered-up 2016 hack, admitted in 2017)...the list goes on. Already in 2018 we've seen the Meltdown/Spectre CPU vulnerabilities and a huge row over the governance and usage of Facebook data. Beneath these headlining cyber-incidents is a continuous background level of activity that is the inevitable result of organisations failing to monitor and protect their networks, and of users neglecting basic security hygiene.

How should businesses respond to the clear, present and ever-evolving threat of cyber-attack? Completely locking down their IT systems isn't an option, but neither is complacency. Vulnerabilities will almost inevitably be discovered and exploited, and once security breaches have happened they're usually expensive and time-consuming to remediate, often resulting in lasting damage to the victim's reputation and bottom line.

The trick is to work out the attacks you're most likely to face, guard against them to the best of your ability, and review this process regularly. Where to start? Well, no military commander would charge headlong into battle without a clear strategic picture of the conflict, and the same applies in the cyber theatre. That's where business risk intelligence (BRI), or cyber threat intelligence (CTI), comes in. Here's BRI company Flashpoint on the subject, for example:

"Having a robust BRI program puts these threats into context for an organization and its risk management efforts. Cybercrime, fraud, insider threats, physical security, M&A security assessments and third-party risk can all be minimized with an adequate handle on intelligence."

Flashpoint's high-level summary of the 2017/18 global threat landscape -- a matrix of threat actors and key verticals -- looks like this:

Image: Flashpoint

Threat actors are ranked on a six-point capability scale and a four-point potential impact scale, with Flashpoint's cast ranging from Tier 2 capability/Negligible potential impact (Jihadi hackers) to Tier 6/Catastrophic (China, Russia and Five Eyes). Cybercriminals -- the main adversary of most businesses -- are ranked as Tier 4/Severe:

Tier 4 capability

"Attackers are part of a larger and well-resourced syndicate with a moderate-to-high level of technical sophistication. The actors are capable of writing custom tools and malware and can conduct targeted reconnaissance and staging prior to conducting attack campaigns. Tier 4 attackers and above will attempt to make use of publicly available tools prior to deploying more sophisticated and valuable toolkits."

Severe potential impact

"Cyber attacks at this level have the capacity to disrupt regular business operations and governmental functions severely. Such incidents may result in the temporary outage of critical services and the compromise of sensitive data."

Looking at the vertical industries targeted by these threat actors, financial services and government/military are the most threatened -- bad actors tend to follow the money or the power, after all. Eight out of the nine categories of 'bad guys' have these sectors in their sights:

Data: Flashpoint / Chart: ZDNet

Although businesses need a lot more detail before they can create their cybersecurity policies and deploy specific measures, it's essential to have a consistent company-wide view of the threat landscape. However, recent research from security provider Centrify and Dow Jones Customer Intelligence suggests that CEOs and their front-line technical officers (CIOs, CTOs and CISOs) often have different perspectives.

Centrify's report is based on a survey of 800 senior executives in companies with at least 1,500 employees, covering 19 industries in the US and UK. Over 50 percent of the companies represented had over 10,000 employees. The key finding is that CEOs are focused on malware -- perhaps influenced by headline-grabbing cyber-attacks -- while their technical officers (TOs) cite identity breaches as the biggest threat.

A clear majority (62%) of CEOs pointed to malware as the biggest cybersecurity threat, compared with only 35 percent of TOs. Meanwhile, 68 percent of executives from companies that had at least one serious breach said it would likely have been prevented by either privileged user identity and access management or user identity assurance. By contrast, only eight percent of companies said that anti-malware endpoint security would have prevented the breaches.

"The disconnect between CEOs and TOs is resulting in misaligned priorities and strategies, as well as mis-investments in cybersecurity solutions, which are weakening security," the report concluded.

So how can companies avoid such misalignments and mis-investments?

Cyber-risk management frameworks

A coherent cybersecurity program requires a template or framework containing all of the important components. Organisations then need to work out which components are most applicable to their particular circumstances, a process that should point them towards the most appropriate security measures.

A number of industry-standard frameworks are available to guide organisations' cybersecurity policies, including AICPA, CIS, COBIT, ENISA, ISO 2700, NIST and -- for those that handle payment card transactions -- PCI DSS. There are also industry-specific frameworks such as those relating to the protection of healthcare data under the US HIPAA legislation.

Using these and other sources, security consultancy Mandiant (a FireEye company) has developed a 10-component framework for creating a comprehensive cybersecurity program:

Image: Mandiant

Different industries will tend to focus on different framework components, depending on the nature of their business and the particular threat landscape they face. Here's a summary of how Mandiant sees the security priorities for ten vertical industries:



GCO DP SRM IAM IR TP/VM HEP ADMP NCDCP SAT Aerospace & defense

✔︎

✔︎









✔︎ Financial services







✔︎

✔︎



✔︎ Governments & agencies

✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎









Healthcare ✔︎ ✔︎



✔︎

✔︎





Information technology



✔︎ ✔︎

✔︎

✔︎ ✔︎

Legal

✔︎



✔︎ ✔︎



✔︎

Media & entertainment

✔︎

✔︎ ✔︎









Professional services

✔︎ ✔︎



✔︎



✔︎

Retail

✔︎

✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎







Utilities ✔︎

✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎











GCO = Governance, Compliance and Organization, DP = Data Protection, SRM = Security Risk Management, IAM = Identity and Access Management, IR = Incident Response, TP/VM = Third-Party/Vendor Management, HEP = Host and Endpoint Protection, ADMP = Application, Database and Mobile Protection, NCDCP = Network, Cloud and Data Center Protection, SAT = Security Awareness and Training

As you might expect given the current state of cybersecurity, the most commonly cited focus areas across these vertical industries are data protection and incident response, closely followed by identity and access management: