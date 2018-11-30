These are the worst hacks, cyberattacks, and data breaches of 2018

February -- June: Third-party code on Ticketmaster's web domain was compromised, leading to the implant of credit card skimming malware on the domain. Up to 40,000 UK and international customers are believed to have been affected, with information including names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, payment details, and Ticketmaster login details involved in the breach.

Researchers later connected the cyberattack to the Magecart campaign.