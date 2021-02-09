Cybersecurity jobs: This new 'one-stop shop' aims to create a roadmap for security careers

White hat hacker reveals the real job of an infosec pro Watch Now

A new independent body will oversee training and standards in the UK cybersecurity industry, bringing the sector in line with other professions including law, medicine and engineering.

The UK Cyber Security Council is designed to provide the industry with a single government voice and to help boost job prospects for information security professionals of all experience levels by working with training providers to accredit courses and qualifications, as well as providing employers with information required to recruit effectively to ensure their security capabilities.

It aims to boost job prospects around the country by giving budding and existing workers a clear roadmap for building a career in cybersecurity. The council will also focus on boosting the diversity of people pursuing careers in the industry.

SEE: A winning strategy for cybersecurity (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

Funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), the body will work closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and aims to be a 'one-stop shop' for people people looking to enter or further their careers in information security.

"Cybersecurity is a growing industry in the UK and it's vital for high standards of practice and technical expertise to be at the heart of the profession as it develops," said Chris Ensor, the NCSC's deputy director for cyber growth.

"We look forward to working with the Council to help ensure that future generations of cybersecurity professionals have the skills and support they need to thrive and make the UK the safest place to live and work online."

The establishment of the UK Cyber Security Council comes following a consultation on developing the UK cybersecurity profession, which found there was support for establishing a new industry body. It will be chaired by Claudia Natanson, who has served as CSO at DWP and MD at BT Secure Business Service.

"Having spent many years in cybersecurity, I'm very aware of the excellent work done by many varied organisations – but I'm also conscious that the time for an umbrella organisation has come in order to drive the profession forward in a unified way," said Natanson.

SEE: Cybersecurity: This 'costly and destructive' malware is the biggest threat to your network

"It's a privilege and a challenge to be part of the leadership of the Council, knowing that the future security and prosperity of the UK depends in part on the Council succeeding in its mission to develop the profession," she added.

The Council will formally launch on March 31 and has appointed an inaugural Board of Trustees to help guide the organisation over the coming years.

MORE ON CYBERSECURITY