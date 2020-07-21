Dashlane deal: Secure all your passwords at once with 50% off this password manager

If you're one of the millions of people who are now working from home, it's time to take your security more seriously. The last thing that you want is for your work account to be compromised while you're away from the office. Having a strong, secure password is one of the easiest ways to keep yourself safe, but remembering that password can be a task all on its own. That's why it's time for you to get a password manager.

Password managers make life simple. Instead of needing to remember multiple long, complicated strings of letters and numbers that you use to secure your account, all you have to remember is a single master password. Your password manager takes care of the rest, creating unique and uncrackable passwords for all of your accounts -- whether they're for work or personal accounts. If you're ready to lock down your accounts, check out Dashlane, a highly-rated password manager that is on sale right now for $29.99.

Dashlane 50% off Ekaterina Bolovtsova Dashlane is one of the most feature-rich and functional password managers around. Whether you're on desktop or mobile, Mac or Windows, iOS or Android, Dashlane operates at full speed. All you have to do is download the app, log in with your master password, and you'll have access to every password for every account that you need to secure. $29 at ZDNet Academy

Dashlane generates strong, unique passwords that you can customize in a click to ensure they fit any password requirement. When you visit a site that you have an account for, Dashlane will automatically fill in the information for you so you don't have to track down the password every time. You can also trust Dashlane with other sensitive information, including payment cards, that it will lock down under its military-grade encrypted vault. It's the perfect tool for anyone working from home or anyone who simply wants to make their accounts a little more secure.

When it comes to password managers, you can't do much better than Dashlane. It has a 4.6 star rating in the Google Play Store and 4.7 star rating in the Apple App Store with thousands of satisfied users. You can join them by getting a one-year subscription to Dashlane Premium on sale. Valued at $59, you can get it for just $29.99 for a limited time.