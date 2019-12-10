Data science dominates LinkedIn's emerging jobs ranking

Data science and related skills are driving emerging jobs growth, according to a report by LinkedIn. Data know-how is in demand and engineers of all stripes are following suit.
LinkedIn's emerging jobs analysis is based on all members with a public profile that has held a full-time position in the US in the last five years. LinkedIn then calculated the share of hiring and compound annual growth rate for reach occupation between 2015 and 2019.
Here's a look at the top 5 emerging jobs.
- Artificial intelligence specialist. LinkedIn data shows that hiring growth has grown 74% in the past four years. The job requires skills in machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python and natural language processing. Industries hiring include computer software, internet, IT, higher education and consumer electronics. Primers: What is AI? | What is machine learning? | What is deep learning? | What is artificial general intelligence?
- Robotics engineer. This role has hiring growth of 40% over the last four years, according to LinkedIn. These roles vary based on software and hardware roles, but much of the skills in LinkedIn's report revolve around software skills such as robotics process automation. Robotics in business: Everything humans need to know
- Data scientist. According to LinkedIn, data scientist jobs have 37% hiring growth over the last three years. LinkedIn noted that existing roles such as statisticians have evolved to more data. Skills include machine learning, data science, Python, R and Apache Spark. Data scientists: Earn the highest salary in these 5 cities | Data scientists: Here's how to avoid 3 common mistakes | The data scientist job interview: Questions to expect and questions to ask (free PDF)
- Full stack engineer. Hiring growth for full stack engineers is 35% over the last four years. The position isn't new, but developers that can think in full stacks are valuable. Skills unique to the job include React.js, Node.js, JavaScript, AngularJS, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).
- Site reliability engineer. Hiring growth for this job is 34%. Skills for this role transfer from cloud engineer and full stack engineer, but the job is straightforward: Keep apps up and running and efficient. AWS, Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker and Terraform are key skills.
Other positions on LinkedIn's emerging jobs report include:
- Customer success specialist.
- Sales development representative.
- Data engineer.
- Behavioral health technician.
- Cybersecurity specialist.
- Back end developer.
- Chief revenue officer.
- Cloud engineer.
- JavaScript developer.
- Product owner.
