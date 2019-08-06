DataStax expands partnership with VMware to support hybrid cloud

DataStax, the company that has specialized in delivering commercial support for Apache Cassandra, announced on Tuesday an expanded partnership with VMware aimed at easing hybrid and multi-cloud management. The expanded partnership includes new DataStax Enterprise and VMware vSAN features.

First, DataStax production support on vSAN now includes consistent data, infrastructure, and application management and operations for hybrid and multi-cloud configurations.

Also, DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra now span anywhere VMware is deployed, whether that's on premise or on a public cloud. Customers of VMware and DataStax can now get enterprise-grade availability across availability zones, regions, data centers and clouds.

VMware, over the past few years, has built out its ability to span multiple clouds as well as containers.

"Customers are looking for investment protection to develop and run databases uniformly from development to production across the hybrid cloud," VMware VP Lee Caswell said in a statement. "Our collaboration helps make this promise a reality today."

As for DataStax, the move fits in with their ongoing effort to widen its appeal for developers.

"For enterprises with a progressive cloud strategy, our expanded collaboration enables them to prevent cloud vendor lock-in, improve developer productivity by being able to easily test use cases in minutes, and ultimately, rely on DataStax for enterprise data management and VMware as the platform for modern applications," Kathryn Erickson, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at DataStax, said in a statement. "We are focused on making it easy for developers to use and manage DataStax by expanding VMware vSAN's footprint to show that distributed systems do not need special treatment in their software stack."

