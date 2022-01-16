Deal alert: $76 is all you need for these $150 Jabra wireless earbuds

There are a plethora of wireless earbuds on the market, but only a few manage to offer the pillars of great sound quality, comfort, durability, and ease of use. Among that shortlist is the Jabra Elite 75t. ZDNet's mobile gadgeteer, Matthew Miller, previously reviewed these active noise-canceling earbuds and rated them with a standout score of 9.4/10. And for a limited time, the $150 earbuds can be had for just $76, the lowest we've seen.

Image: CNET

When ZDNet and our sister-site, CNET, initially reviewed the Jabra Elite 75t, we both found the sound quality outperforming that of Apple's AirPods Pro. With these wireless earbuds on, you can expect crisp and clear audio, with a bass-thumping undertone that's hard to find in its price range. Jabra has also done an exceptional job with the build quality of the Elite 75t, designing it with silicon EarGels that conform to your ear shape and an IP55 rating to take on all the rain and sweat.

For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 75t for just $76 ($74 off). While the offer is only applicable to the Titanium Black color, it's the lowest price that we've seen these earbuds go for. That said, shipping times are being pushed back by the hour, so act fast if you want a pair for yourself.

For an alternative, we're found a similar deal at Best Buy, which is offering the wireless earbuds at $79 ($71 off).