I test dozens of headphones a year, and these might be the best ones under $100

ZDNET's key takeaways

The EarFun Wave Pro headphones

They deliver spacious, smooth audio with outstanding battery life, and are comfortable enough to wear for hours.

However, the EarFun app has some connectivity issues, and the controls are a bit hard to find when they're on your head.

I've been spoiled over the years with high-quality headphones, and it's gotten to the point where I only want to hear audio from high-end equipment. That's not to say, however, that I can't be impressed by a pair of inexpensive headphones that are geared toward the average listener.

When I received the EarFun Wave Pro, a pair of $79 headphones, for example, I knew exactly what to expect: the sound would be tinny and hollow, lack any sort of bass, have too much midrange, and an exhausting treble.

Wow, was I wrong.

These headphones easily sound like a more expensive pair. But then again, I should have known because every pair of earbuds and headphones I've tested from EarFun thus far has impressed me. Although the active noise canceling (ANC) technology isn't the best I've experienced, the sound and battery life make these headphones a bargain.

EarFun Wave Pro tech specs

45dB noise reduction with active noise canceling

40mm DLC composite dynamic drivers that support LDAC and hi-res audio (you'll need a playback device that supports it)

80 hours of playback time with ANC off and 55 hours with ANC off (at 60% volume)

10 hours of playback via 10-minute quick charge

5 AI-powered mics

Adjustable headbands for a comfortable fit

Connection - Bluetooth or 3.5mm AUX port

Game Mode with <55ms latency (only available via the EarFun app)

As I mentioned, these headphones really impressed me with an immersive, clear, and active sound. But that's not to say there weren't any hiccups in getting them set up. When I first tried the Wave Pros, I wanted to connect to the app and adjust the EQ. However, I was unable to get the headphones to connect to the app (possibly because I'd already connected them to my phone), so I scrapped the idea of making any adjustments, put them on, and opened my usual Spotify playlist.

When I'm testing out audio gear, I like to play songs that deliver a good soundstage, where instruments and voices are clearly defined and given the necessary space to be heard distinctly. Such songs include: Everything's Ruined by Faith No More and Teardrop by Massive Attack, among others.

Every single song from the playlist came out beautifully, with plenty of space and a smooth blend between frequencies. No, you won't experience chest-thumping bass, so if that's your jam, these aren't your headphones. But if you're looking for an honest sound that doesn't add much color to the music (which is a good thing), the EarFun Wave Pros are spot on -- especially at this price.

Honestly, had I not known about the price prior to the review, I would have easily placed these headphones at twice the retail cost. They aren't perfect, and they certainly aren't going to dethrone high-end headphones like the Focal Utopia (which cost nearly five grand) but for the average listener -- and even those with more discerning tastes, the EarFun Wave Pro headphones are hard to pass up.

On top of the sound, these headphones are very comfortable. You could easily sport these for hours without feeling any discomfort. On a long flight, for example, these babies have you covered with comfort and battery life.

The ultra-soft padding on the ear cups and head piece feel great for extended wear. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's buying advice

Sure, there are better-quality headphones out there, but at this price point, the EarFun Wave Pro headphones offer some of the best audio you can ask for. The only misses I found with these headphones were the inability to connect to the app, and the controls being a bit challenging to find when they're being worn.

Other than that, these are all hits with me. If you want a pair of exceptionally comfortable headphones with outstanding battery life and sound that impresses you, this $80 pair will have you dancing and swaying to your favorite tunes for hours.