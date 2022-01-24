Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Deal alert: Amazon is selling $99 Apple AirPods for a limited time

Missed a pair during the holiday shopping season? Amazon currently has various Apple AirPods models on sale and they're cheaper than ever.

The holiday shopping season has clocked out but Amazon seems to be working overtime. While supplies last, Amazon has various Apple AirPods models discounted, including the 2nd-gen AirPods and the Pros. Throughout the years, we've tested all of Apple's AirPods models and have found each one to carry excellent audio quality and functionality that makes going wireless a no-brainer. And with these Amazon discounts, getting your hands on a pair is cheaper than ever.

Apple AirPods models starting at $99.99

Up to $100 off

apple-airpods-pro-best-wireless-earbuds-review.png
CNET

ZDNet's Jason Cipriani said it best, "The AirPods took wireless earbuds and made them something I actually want to use and made it easy to do so." And for a limited time, you can snag a pair of the following models starting at just $99.99.

Whichever model you decide to purchase, Amazon promises a delivery date as soon as tomorrow, though, the timing will vary based on your zip code and availability.

Also: See how the Apple AirPods fare in ZDNet's best wireless earbuds roundup

View now at Amazon

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.

ZDNet Recommends

iPhone | Hardware | Mobility | Smartphones | Tablets
Show Comments

Related