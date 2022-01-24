Deal alert: Amazon is selling $99 Apple AirPods for a limited time

The holiday shopping season has clocked out but Amazon seems to be working overtime. While supplies last, Amazon has various Apple AirPods models discounted, including the 2nd-gen AirPods and the Pros. Throughout the years, we've tested all of Apple's AirPods models and have found each one to carry excellent audio quality and functionality that makes going wireless a no-brainer. And with these Amazon discounts, getting your hands on a pair is cheaper than ever.

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.