Deal alert: Amazon is selling $99 Apple AirPods for a limited time

The holiday shopping season has clocked out but Amazon seems to be working overtime. While supplies last, Amazon has various Apple AirPods models discounted, including the 2nd-gen AirPods and the Pros. Throughout the years, we've tested all of Apple's AirPods models and have found each one to carry excellent audio quality and functionality that makes going wireless a no-brainer. And with these Amazon discounts, getting your hands on a pair is cheaper than ever.
Apple AirPods models starting at $99.99
Up to $100 off
ZDNet's Jason Cipriani said it best, "The AirPods took wireless earbuds and made them something I actually want to use and made it easy to do so." And for a limited time, you can snag a pair of the following models starting at just $99.99.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 ($60 off)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $169.99 ($10 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Apple AIrPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off)
Whichever model you decide to purchase, Amazon promises a delivery date as soon as tomorrow, though, the timing will vary based on your zip code and availability.
